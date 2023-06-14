The attack on Pearl Harbor had a dramatic affect on Homer Poss, who was attending Lebanon High School in Lebanon, Ill. at the time. He left high school at age 17 to enlist in the Army. He was assigned to Headquarter Company, 3rd Battalion, 507th Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division. He was with the Mortar Platoon. Homer fought at Graignes, Battle of the Bulge and in the Rhineland during World War II. He received the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Good Conduct medal.