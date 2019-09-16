A meadow-inspired green is paint firm Behr’s top pick for the 2020 Color of the Year. Color forecasters expect the hue, called “Back to Nature,” to surface in more home interiors over the next year to bring a sense of the outdoors to the indoors.
“As we look ahead to a new decade, Back to Nature encourages us to reengage with the natural world, which we know can have a real, positive impact on our well-being,” says Erika Woelfel, vice president of color and creative services at Behr. “Everyone has a different way of engaging with nature. Whether you’re biking on a forest path, canoeing on a lake or walking on the beach, green is prevalent in nearly every outdoor landscape. It is easily nature’s favorite color.”
The yellow-based green brings “tranquility” to a space, whether on the wall of a living room or throw pillows in a bedroom, Behr says. Earlier this year, Behr released its 2020 Color Trends palette, which is based on global color trend research for residential and commercial settings. The palette consists of 15 colors, including Back to Nature.
“Back to Nature serves as the cornerstone to this collection,” Woelfel says. “It can work hand in hand with simple or maximal styling, whether your goal is to transform kitchen cabinetry with a new neutral look that feels unique and fresh or simply make a small space feel more open and airy.”
Adding a bold shade to furniture, cabinets, paneling or window frames is a trend gaining popularity. For example, charcoal, touted in Behr’s color forecast, can be a bold accent color. In addition, hues like Rumba Orange for an interior door, Red Pepper for a brick fireplace, and Bluebird for a staircase are also spotlighted. “Adding color to ceilings and floors can draw the eye up or down, breathing new life into a space,” Behr notes.