When time is of the essence, the choices can be extremely limited for homebuyers preferring new construction. With no time to build, corporate transferees and other buyers-in-a-hurry often have to settle. But McKelvey Homes has the solution.
The renowned homebuilder has a fabulous array of designer market homes – either ready for immediate move-in or close to completion – in some of the metro area’s most dynamic neighborhoods. And while the current offer is in effect, purchasers can save thousands on their new-home investments!
A haven in Lake Saint Louis
Tranquil and tree-lined, Wyndemere Estates is situated off Highway N, two miles from I-64/40. Sales are now underway in Phase IV, offering the builder’s top-selling Classic and Designer Series, base-priced from $322,600.
Ready for move-in this fall is a “Tuscany II” Ranch ($416,613 with $12,500 in savings) with three bedrooms, a 3-car garage and a host of stunning appointments, ranging from a 42” direct-vent fireplace to a gourmet island kitchen and luxurious master suite. Similar savings have also been applied to two additional market homes, currently under construction.
Close to everything in O’Fallon
Lushly wooded, incredibly scenic and immediately accessible to the Highway 364/Page Extension, the Villages at Montrachet has been a smash hit with homebuyers. McKelvey’s second village, The Reserve, flanks the community lake and is nearly sold out. Two market homes are now under construction and lavished with upgrades with sales prices in the $400s-mid $500s.
On Feise Road in O’Fallon, Muirfield Manor is nearing closeout with home plans starting from $321,400. Buyers hoping to move in to this exciting new neighborhood will find two completed market homes – a “Tuscany II” Ranch ($408,095 with $12,500 in Savings) and a “Provence,” one of McKelvey’s most popular 1.5-story plans. Highlights of this home include 11-foot ceilings in the great room with see-thru fireplace; extensive hardwood flooring; an upgraded gourmet kitchen with built-in stainless appliances, designer cabinets and quartz countertops; and a luxurious master suite. Priced in the $500s, and includes nearly $30,000 in savings.
Just blocks from the St. Charles riverfront
Shoppers have a choice of two nearly-completed market homes in The Manors, McKelvey’s enclave in the Villages of Provence. One is a feature-packed “Sterling” ranch, reduced by $12,500 to $458,212! The other is 1.5-story “Provence,” loaded with premium amenities and offered for $522,118, a savings of $12,500. To-be-built homes in The Manors are based from $333,800.
Nearing a sell-out in Sunset Hills
Magnificently appointed, a 1.5-story “Turnberry” is now under construction and available for homebuyers to purchase as Schuessler Valley Estates races to close-out. Priced at $869,811 – a savings of $12,500, this finely crafted residence includes a 3-car garage, walk-out lower level, and step-up second-floor bonus room. Much of Schuessler’s success can be attributed to its sophisticated neighborhood ambience and superb location.
Stunning views in Chesterfield
On Wildhorse Creek Road, in Chesterfield a 1.5-story “Provence” is move-in ready in Bur Oaks. With gorgeous views and walking trails in a sought after location, this move-in ready home is feature packed with a 3-car side-entry garage, James Hardie Siding, 11’ ceilings in great room, extensive hardwood floor and luxurious gourmet kitchen, priced at $799,290 with a savings of $24,621.
Unique opportunities in St. Louis County
A luxury-packed, “Muirfield” is now under construction on Nancy Place, in Ballwin and offered for $652,649.
Full details on all of these quick move-in homes are posted online, mckelveyhomes.com.