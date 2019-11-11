When time is of the essence, the choices can be extremely limited for homebuyers preferring new construction. With no time to build, corporate transferees and other buyers-in-a-hurry often have to settle. But McKelvey Homes has the solution.
The renowned homebuilder has a fabulous array of designer market homes – either ready for immediate move-in or close to completion – in some of the metro area’s most dynamic neighborhoods. And while the current offer is in effect, purchasers can save thousands on their new-home investments.
A Haven in Lake Saint Louis
Tranquil and tree-lined, Wyndemere Estates is situated off Highway N, two miles from I-64/40. Sales are now underway in Phase IV, offering the builder’s top-selling Classic and Designer Series, base-priced from $322,600.
Move-in ready, a “Tuscany II” Ranch ($416,613 with $12,500 in savings) with three bedrooms, a three car garage, and a host of stunning appointments, ranging from a 42” direct-vent fireplace to a gourmet island kitchen and luxurious master suite. Similar savings have also been applied to three additional market homes, currently under construction.
Close to everything in O’Fallon
Lushly wooded, incredibly scenic, and immediately accessible to the Highway 364/Page Extension, the Villages at Montrachet has been a smash hit with homebuyers. McKelvey’s second village, The Reserve, flanks the community lake and is nearly sold out, with prices starting in the mid-$300s. Move-in-ready this fall, a 1.5-story “Muirfield” is lavished with upgrades and specially priced at $550,636, a savings of $12,500. Similar savings have also been applied to the final three homes available in Montrachet, currently under construction.
On Feise Road in O’Fallon, Muirfield Manor is nearing closeout with home plans starting from $321,400. Buyers hoping to move in to this exciting new neighborhood will find one completed market home – a “Tuscany II” Ranch with a three car garage. Highlights of this home include 9-foot ceilings, a 42” direct-vent fireplace, extensive hardwood flooring, an upgraded gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances, designer cabinets, and quartz countertops, and a luxurious master suite. Priced at $408,095 with $12,500 in savings.
Just blocks from the St. Charles Riverfront
Shoppers have a choice of one completed market home and the display in The Manors, McKelvey’s enclave in the Villages of Provence. One is a feature-packed “Sterling” ranch, reduced by $24,034 to $458,212! The other is 1.5-story “Provence” display loaded with premium amenities and offered for $564,294, a savings of $22,100. One to-be-built homesite in The Manors remains and is based from $333,800.
Nearing a sell-out in sunset hills
Magnificently appointed, a 1.5-story “Turnberry” is now under construction and available for homebuyers to purchase as Schuessler Valley Estates races to close-out. Priced at $874,191 – a savings of $12,500 this finely crafted residence includes a three car garage, walk-out lower level and step-up second-floor bonus room. Much of Schuessler’s success can be attributed to its sophisticated neighborhood ambience and superb location.
Stunning views in Chesterfield
On Wildhorse Creek Road in Chesterfield, a 1.5-story “Provence” is move-in ready in Bur Oaks. With gorgeous views and walking trails in a sought-after location, this move-in ready home is feature-packed with a three car side-entry garage, James Hardie Siding, 11’ ceilings in great room, extensive hardwood floor, and luxurious gourmet kitchen. Priced at $779,110 with a savings of $57,101.
Unique opportunity in St. Louis County
A luxury-packed, custom “Muirfields” in exceptional St. Louis County, now under construction on Nancy Place in Ballwin is offered for $641,027, a savings of $12,100.
Full details on all of these quick move-in homes are posted online, mckelveyhomes.com.