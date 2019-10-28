Here’s something to think about while carving pumpkins and putting up those last-minute Halloween decorations. Act quickly and, next year, you could be greeting trick-or-treaters in a brand-new home at Wyndemere Estates in Lake St. Louis. Fall Sales are in full swing this season, with new plans, an outstanding selections of homesites and a valuable offer for October homebuyers.
“Now that so many homes have been completed, prospective buyers are beginning to appreciate the site’s natural beauty and our vision for the design of this upscale neighborhood,” McKelvey Homes president Jim Brennan remarked.
Buy now & save thousands!
Further spurring the interest of fall shoppers, McKelvey, who has been celebrating their 121st Birthday, is offering $12,100 in options to customers purchasing any to-be-built home by October 31st! The true value of this incentive is even more apparent when buyers consider the luxury amenities included with these quality-crafted, energy-efficient homes.
Wyndemere Estates features 11 plans from the builder’s Classic and Designer Series, starting from the $300s and appealing to the full spectrum of homebuyers. All Designer Series homes include a 3-car garage, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, a fireplace, state-of-the-art appliances, premium cabinetry, extensive hardwood flooring, granite countertops and much more!
New to the lineup at Wyndemere Estates, The Hemingway, a 2,283 square-foot, 3-bedroom split-ranch plan, with 2 full baths, and an option of a fourth bedroom. In the master bedroom, a room-size walk-in closet adjoins a spa-like bath, with dual vanities and a walk-in shower. In the opposing wing, the two oversize secondary bedrooms have walk-in closets and share a hall bath. This highly desirable open concept floor plan, open between the kitchen, breakfast room and great room, makes it the perfect new product for the Designer Series.
Location, location, location
Tranquil and tree-lined, the community is entered from Highway N, just two miles from I-64/40, giving residents direct access to the exciting shopping, dining and entertainment complexes of Lake Saint Louis. Public education is provided by the award-winning Wentzville School District.
Prompt move-in opportunities
Although eager buyers have snapped up all of the neighborhood’s completed designer market homes, McKelvey responded immediately. One gorgeous market home is expected to be move-in-ready this fall and three additional market homes, one including the brand new Hemingway, are now under construction – all are expected to be move-in-ready by this spring.
Scheduled for delivery this fall, the “Tuscany II” is a 2203-square-foot ranch, offered for $416,613 with $12,500 in Savings. This home showcases three bedrooms, 9’ ceilings, a three car garage, a window wall and stacked stone fireplace in the great room, island kitchen and an opulent master bath.
The Craftsman-styled, 1.5-story “Provence,” $517,821 with $12,500 in savings, is projected for completion by early next year. Highlights include an extended 3-car garage, spectacular island kitchen, banks of windows in the fireside great room and hearth room, a lavish main-floor master retreat and a spacious bonus room, loft and three generous bedrooms on the upper level.
Two additional market homes, the two-story “Carlyle” and brand new ranch the “Hemingway” are just getting started and are projected to be completed early next spring, both priced in the $400s.
Wyndemere Estates is fully described on the builder’s website, mckelveyhomes.com, and community sales manager Sheri Luster invites questions at 636-332-9884.