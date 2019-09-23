Throughout 2019, McKelvey Homes has been observing its 121st birthday, saluting the thousands of homebuyers who’ve made this historic celebration possible. This month, purchasers of a to-be-built home in any of McKelvey’s beautiful communities will get $12,100 worth of free options!
But Missouri’s oldest and most enduring homebuilder is about to wrap up this exciting promotion, and new-home buyers have only until September 30 to claim their package. So, there’s no time to waste.
The keys to success
Since 1898, McKelvey Homes’ reputation has been built on a foundation of corporate integrity, superior architectural design, meticulous old-world craftsmanship, high-quality construction components and attentive, personalized service to its customers.
Invest in a new McKelvey home by September 30th, and you’ll receive $12,100 in free options! Build in any of the firm’s prime locations in St. Louis and St. Charles counties. Select the plan that best suits your lifestyle. Then consider the countless ways you can personalize your new home with $12,100 worth of free custom upgrades.
McKelvey Homes’ designer series portfolio showcases quality-crafted ranch, 1.5-story and 2-story plans, all built with a host of price-included amenities seldom found elsewhere. Among the many value-enhancing standards are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, extensive hardwood flooring, direct-vent fireplaces, 75-gallon water heaters and zoned heating/cooling in multi-level plans. Lavish master suites ensure privacy and comfort, and the island kitchens are appointed with designer cabinetry and granite countertops.
With so much already included, imagine what you can do with another $12,100 in free options of your choice! To whet your appetite, think about adding an outdoor living space, gourmet kitchen, custom staircase, built-in bookcases or a free-standing tub in the master bath.
You’ll find McKelvey’s scenic, well-planned neighborhoods in all the right places – from Lake Saint Louis to Sunset Hills. Close to shopping, recreation and top-ranked public schools. Offering a huge selection of luxury-packed home designs from the firm’s Classic, Designer and Luxury collections – in a wide range of prices.
McKelvey’s 121st birthday celebration is underway now in these outstanding communities, which can be previewed online, mckelveyhomes.com:
- Wyndemere Estates (636-332-9884) From $322,600 – Off Highway N in Lake Saint Louis
- Muirfield Manor (636-379-6880) From $321,400 – Off Feise Road in O’Fallon
- The Villages at Montrachet (636-397-1843) From $334,200 – Close to 364/Page Extension in O’Fallon
- The Villages of Provence (314-831-7227) From $333,800 – In downtown St. Charles
- The Villages at Sandfort Farm (636-698-3693) From $360,600 – In St. Charles City
- Bur Oaks (314-691-6500) From $625,100 – In Chesterfield
- Schuessler Valley Estates (314-469-4446) From $642,800 – In the Sunset Hills area
In addition, the “Build Anywhere with McKelvey” program offers one-of-a-kind sites for new-home construction in various locations throughout region, including Frontenac, Ellisville and Ballwin.
For more details, mckelveyhomes.com.