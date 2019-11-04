At this time of year, mailboxes are jammed with holiday catalogs touting wonderful gift ideas, some at special sale prices. And from experience, you probably know that your favorite item is likely to be out of stock if you don’t order quickly.
The same is true for McKelvey Homes’ “catalog” of market homes, which have sold at a brisk pace this fall. Shoppers who act promptly, though, still have time to celebrate the winter holidays in one of these luxury-packed homes, all either ready for immediate move-in or nearing completion. And the savings are incredible!
The ultimate stocking-stuffer
While they last, McKelvey is offering savings – up to $57,101! – on market homes in prime neighborhood locations from Sunset Hills to Lake Saint Louis.
Imagine the excitement of your loved ones on finding the keys to a brand-new home in their holiday stocking! Every home in McKelvey’s top-selling Designer collection is built with the most up-to-date, energy-efficient construction techniques and an array of price-included amenities seldom offered elsewhere.
Ready now or by the end of the year
McKelvey’s luxury-packed market homes have been flying off the shelves, but sale-priced, quick move-in opportunities are still available in these prime locations…
The Villages of Provence – in downtown St. Charles
- Display now for sale - The gorgeous 1.5-story Provence is now for sale - $564,294 (save $22,100)
- Move-in-ready – a feature-packed “Sterling” ranch – sale-priced at $458,212, savings of $24,034
- Scheduled for early 2019 completion – a 1.5-story “Provence,” $528,155 (save $12,100) and a “Tuscany II” ranch, $413,023 (save $12,100)
Muirfield Manor- in O’Fallon
- Move-in-ready – a feature-packed 1.5 story “Provence” – sale-priced at $514,358, savings of $34,847, or a “Tuscany II” ranch, $408,095 ($12,500 in savings)
- Scheduled for early 2019 completion – a “Hemingway” ranch, $427,116 (save $12,100)
The Villages at Sandfort Farm- in St. Charles City
- Scheduled for early 2019 completion – a “Tuscany II” ranch, $408,786 (save $12,500)
Bur Oaks- in Chesterfield
- Move-in-ready – a feature-packed 1.5 story “Provence” – sale-priced at $779,110, savings of $57,101
Schuessler Valley Estates- In Sunset Hills
- Scheduled for early 2019 completion – a 1.5 Story “Turnberry,” $874,191 (save $12,500)
The Villages at Montrachet – in O’Fallon
- Close by the end of the year on 1.5-story “Muirfield,” $550,636 (saving $12,500)
- Scheduled for early 2020 completion – a 1.5-story “Provence” ($544,972) and a 2-story “Carlyle” ($459,948) both reduced by $12,500
Wyndemere Estates – in Lake Saint Louis
- Move in this year – to a “Tuscany II,” ranch $416,613 (save $12,500)
- Scheduled for early 2019 completion – a 1.5-story “Provence” ($517,821) and a 2-story “Carlyle” ($437,963 both reduced by $12,500
But wait, there's more!
- Clarkson Meadows - Now open in Ellisville, redevelopment of these homesites has started and McKelvey is offering the top-selling Designer Series in this sought after location starting in the $490’s.
- Inverness – Site development has begun for this fabulous new master-planned community, located at Bryan and Feise roads in Dardenne Prairie. Pre-sales are expected to begin this month, and prospects can register for advance information on the company website.
For complete “catalog” descriptions, visit mckelveyhomes.com, or call for more information.