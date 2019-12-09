Welcome home to Pinewoods Estates, an alluring new home community developing in Wentzville, MO, the “Crossroads of the Nation.” This charming location is reflective of simpler times, boasting friendliness and neighborly hospitality in combination with affordable luxury. It’s the kind of place you’ll want to call home. Pinewoods Estates features the characteristics of a small town in the heart of a thriving, dynamic suburban environment which offers exceptional Wentzville schools and the most sought- after modern amenities.
Pinewoods Estates is designed to offer 93 stunning home sites across a street plan which enhances each resident’s access to ample common ground, a community water feature, an open play area and a community garden.
This beautiful new home community offers our highly-acclaimed Vision and Lifestyle floor plans, featuring ranch, 1.5 story and 2-story models ranging in size from 1,586 sq. ft. to 3,388 sq. ft. Each home site is large enough to accommodate available three car garage. And, every timeless front elevation includes warm, rich stone and/or brick accents.
Walk through any Payne Family home and you’ll notice that we’ve thought through even the smallest detail of every floor plan we offer to include everything you need in your new home for a lifetime of quality, pride and peace of mind. The luxury of remarkable construction, amazing comfort, modern convenience and quality assurance is included in every home we build. The only options you’ll need to choose are those to suit your personal sense of style and the nuances of your lifestyle.
Start building a better way of life now at Pinewoods Estates and you’ll receive up to $10,000 in free options and upgrades all this month. Choose to spice up the kitchen, add a cozy fireplace, finish the lower level, and more. The options are virtually endless and you get to choose what’s most important to you.
Learn more about the Payne Family Homes difference and explore the magnificent potential of making Pinewoods Estates your new home. Simply call or text 314-520-8133, email us or chat online for more information. paynefamilyhomes.com