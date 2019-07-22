Only two miles from I-64/40, Bur Oaks is an escape from the ordinary. McKelvey Homes’ latest offering in Chesterfield, this picturesque sanctuary is attracting homebuyers of all types, and activity is in full swing at the site.
Since grand opening in March, one-third of McKelvey’s homesites have already sold; the firm’s first owners are now in residence; and a magnificent designer market home has been newly completed – and sale-priced! – for the discerning buyer hoping to claim an address in this exceptional community immediately.
Beyond its outstanding location in one of West County’s most desirable municipalities, Bur Oaks emphasizes a uniquely private, quality lifestyle. The tranquil, tree-lined enclave consists of just 35 homesites, clustered around a single winding lane. Already in place are walking trails with workout stations and a fully-equipped children’s playground, and a blufftop lookout at the perimeter of the neighborhood offers impressive views to the west and north.
Within minutes of the community entrance are the countless shopping, dining, and recreational facilities of Chesterfield Valley, and families with children are served by the award-winning Rockwood School District, including Chesterfield Elementary, Rockwood Valley Middle and Lafayette High schools.
The Bur Oaks portfolio features seven ranch, 1.5-story and 2-story plans from McKelvey Homes’ upscale Designer Series Plus, starting in the mid-$620s. Ranging from 2,511 to 4,015 square feet in size, all include 3-car side-entry garages, sophisticated elevations with brick wainscoting on the sides and rear, deluxe island kitchens, extensive hardwood flooring, and a host of other high-end finishes and amenities.
On display and open for touring daily is a stunning 4-bedroom “Turnberry” story-&-a-half, shown with a gourmet kitchen, “family foyer” entrance from the garage, covered deck, and a linear fireplace flanked by custom bookshelves in the hearth room. Among the noteworthy standards in this central-staircase plan are a generous sitting area in the main-floor master bedroom and, on the upper level, a step-up bonus room, and a Jack-&-Jill bath and third full bath serving the secondary bedrooms, all with walk-in closets.
Move-in-ready, the “Provence” market home is McKelvey’s newest 1.5-story design and, for a limited time, this spectacular residence is available at $799,290, a savings of $19,500. Highlights of the main level include an 11-foot ceiling in the great room; see-thru stone-to-ceiling fireplace between the great room and hearth room; premium cabinetry, quartz countertops, a stainless wall oven and an oversize island in the kitchen; and a lavish master suite with vaulted bath, his/her vanities, a garden tub and separate glass-enclosed shower. Arranged around the upstairs loft are a step-up bonus room, three spacious auxiliary bedrooms, a Jack-&-Jill bath and an additional full bath.
Close to everything, close to perfect, Bur Oaks presents a rare opportunity to retreat from the hectic pace of day-to-day life – in the luxury and comfort of a superbly crafted McKelvey home. But the only way to truly appreciate this remarkable living environment is to see for yourself, so visit soon.
Complete details, available floorplans and contact information can be found on the company website, mckelveyhomes.com.
Visit mckelveyhomes.com for a preview of these amazing homes, and don’t miss the chance for huge savings!