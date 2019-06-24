Crowds flocked to Bur Oaks as McKelvey Homes celebrated the grand opening of this scenic community in mid-March – and the excitement just keeps building! Many customer-owned homes are currently under construction, and a luxurious 1.5-story Provence market home is now ready for move-in.
A dynamic setting entered from Wildhorse Creek Road, just 1.25 miles west of Long Road, Bur Oaks is the ultimate combination of privacy, natural beauty and convenience. Encircled by mature woods and common ground, this residential haven features oversize homesites, stunning views to the west, an onsite park and a network of picturesque walking trails.
Mere minutes away are the countless attractions of Chesterfield – the outlet malls, Chesterfield Commons, the Athletic Complex and the City’s miles of shopping, dining, recreational, and entertainment complexes. Commuters have instant access to I-64/40, and families with children are served by top-rated Rockwood schools.
A CUT ABOVE THE REST
St. Louisans need no introduction to McKelvey Homes’ 120-year reputation for superior craftsmanship. At Bur Oaks, the legendary homebuilder has assembled a hand-picked collection of 3- and 4-bedroom plans from its high-fashion Designer Series, encompassing 2,600 to more than 4,000 square feet with prices from the $620s.
Exterior highlights include 3-car side-entry garages, distinguished brick-&-stone elevations, masonry on all sides and James Hardie siding. Inside, these free-flowing residences are lavished with upscale amenities, premium finishes, extensive hardwood flooring and designer cabinetry. The deluxe island kitchens are appointed with granite countertops and stainless appliances, and spa-like baths enhance the spacious master retreats.
Available immediately is a Provence market home, offered for $799,290, a savings of $19,500! Among the many features of this stunning, light-filled home are a stone to ceiling see thru fireplace; 11’ ceilings in the great room; gourmet kitchen with built in stainless steel appliances; a vaulted bath, lavished with ceramic tile, in the main-floor master retreat; and on the upper level, a step-up bonus room, Jack-&-Jill bath serving two of the bedrooms and a third full bath.
THE BEST OF EVERYTHING
A haven from the hectic pace of daily living where you can entertain the kids at the on-site park, take a stroll along the walking paths, or watch for eagles at the trail lookout, Bur Oaks still provides owners with instant access to every day-to-day conveniences just a few miles away in Chesterfield Valley.
McKelvey Homes invites you to discover Bur Oaks Tuesdays-Sundays from 10am-5pm and Mondays from Noon-5pm.
For more details on this fabulous new community,
visit mckelveyhomes.com, or call 314-691-6500.