Explore lake life at The Bluff at Crimson Oaks

Certainly one of the most prestigious communities constructed by St. Louis’ award-winning home builder, Payne Family Homes, is The Bluff at Crimson Oaks in Lake St. Louis, Missouri. The Bluff is unique for its half-acre wooded home sites situated within the boundaries of the exclusive Lake St. Louis Community Association (LSLCA.com).
The Bluff at Crimson Oaks is a spectacular hideaway location. It’s a challenge to find, but once you arrive the reward is towering mature trees, trickling waters and breathtaking views. The Bluff is also the final new home development with lake rights and full access to the private amenities of Lake St. Louis Community Association including parks, marinas, lakes, golf, swimming, fitness, tennis, clubhouse, dining and more.
Floorplans available at The Bluff include the Payne Family Homes Lifestyle I & II collections featuring union-built ranch, 1.5, and 2-story homes ranging in size from 1,779 sq. ft. to nearly 3,400 sq. ft. These sought-after designs are remarkably constructed, featuring thoughtful space planning, soaring ceiling heights and pouring natural light to capture the exceptional beauty of this desirable location.
Hallmark floor plans by Payne Family Homes are acclaimed for their open design concept. The result is beautiful sight lines and wide open gathering spaces allowing chef, host and guests to enjoy time together in absolute comfort and style.
The expansive kitchen island provides work space, seating and buffet serving all at once. Walk-through butler’s pantry, copious storage and energy-efficient stainless steel appliances offer convenience and effortless organization.
Buyers love their luxurious Owner’s Suite with spacious master bedroom, private bath and walk-in closet, inspired architectural detail throughout and stylish finishes chosen during a one-on-one personalization consultation with Payne’s expert Design Services team. All homes include a 3-car front entry garage with options to expand to as many as five garage bays.
The Bluff at Crimson Oaks offers truly resort-style living in the midst of the region’s fast-growing metropolis – just minutes from I-64/40, Hwy 70, and MO-364, highly-praised Wentzville schools, dining and shopping. New home construction at The Bluff starts in the $400k’s. All remaining home sites are available on a first come, first served basis.
Visit paynefamilyhomes.com or call 314-477-1218 for directions and additional information.
Virtual Home Shopping Made Easy
PayneFamilyHomes.com is all new and more fun than ever. Now you can continue your home search from the comfort and convenience of any smartphone, tablet or desktop computer.
Use simple search functions to find available Quick Move Homes, Carefree Living, To-Be-Built Floorplans and Payne Family Homes neighborhoods throughout St. Charles, St. Louis and Jefferson Counties.
Plus, check out our Photo and Video Galleries, Blog and Virtual Home Tours to get inspired! And, follow us on your favorite social media platform.
Call or text knowledgeable online consultants at 314-477-1218, and visit paynefamilyhomes.com to email or chat with new construction experts when it’s convenient for you! We’re here to help you continue your quest to make our house your home.
