Just three homesites remain at Schuessler Valley Estates, McKelvey’s stunning community in the prestigious Sunset Hills area, Located on Schuessler Road, Just off Tesson Ferry Road. A dynamic enclave with panoramic views to the west with only 21 homesites, clustered around two private cul-de-sacs. The settings range up to a half-acre in size and are lined with mature trees, creating a scenic backdrop for the builder’s expansive ranch and 1.5-story Designer Series Plus and Luxury Series homes.
Hurry in! Don’t miss your opportunity to build in this sought after community. Discover the beautiful “Bellerive” display, select a floorplan from our Designer Series plus or Luxury Series Portfolio of plans, and choose your homesite!
Designer series plus
A hand-picked collection of ranch and 1.5-story plans from McKelvey’s upscale Designer Series Plus plans are now available at Schuessler Valley Estates. Starting from the mid $600’s these plans provide 3,429 to over 4,000 square feet of open space and are lavished with high-end amenities, including 3-car side entry garages, James Hardie siding, hardwood flooring, 9-foot main-floor and designer ceilings, hearth rooms, granite countertops, and a host of other luxury items that vary by plan.
Luxury series
Beyond Schuessler Valley’s natural beauty and outstanding location, the Luxury portfolio epitomizes McKelvey Homes’ century-plus reputation for superior design and craftsmanship. Offered from the $700s, these fine residences are lavished with high-end amenities. Among the price-included features are courtyard-style, side-entry 3-car garages; sophisticated brick-&-stone elevations; James Hardie siding; and stucco, per design.
Luxurious 3- and 4-bedroom floorplans provide 2,804 to 4,262 square feet of free-flowing living space, enhanced with extensive hardwood flooring and premium finishes. The deluxe island kitchens are appointed with designer cabinetry, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and double ovens. Furnished with spa-like baths and vast walk-in closets, the spacious owner’s retreats are the ultimate in privacy and relaxation.
Move In ready
Ready to move now? The split-bedroom “LaSalle” ranch is move in ready and one of the newest additions to McKelvey’s upscale collection and a hit with homebuyers.
Loaded with luxury amenities, including a 3-car side-entry garage, James Hardie Siding, a custom kitchen, and much more. This market home is sale-priced at $889,750 with an incredible $44,487 in savings!
The best of everything
A haven from the hectic pace of daily living, Schuessler Valley Estates still provides owners with instant access to every day-to-day convenience. Commuters are less than two miles from I-270. St. Anthony’s Medical Center and the numerous shopping/dining/recreational facilities along Tesson Ferry Road are just minutes away. And families with children are served by the award-winning Lindbergh School District, ranked among the top districts in the state.
Visit mckelveyhomes.com for directions and a complete overview of this extraordinary new community.