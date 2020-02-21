Grand Opening of Inverness this weekend!

One of Dardenne Prairie’s most anticipated new-home communities, Inverness, is now open! Join the fun this weekend as Lombardo Homes, McKelvey Homes and Payne Family Homes, three of the region’s best-known homebuilders host a celebration, marking the Grand Opening of Inverness.
Situated between I-70 and 364, at the corner of Bryan and Feise Roads, Inverness is one of Dardenne Prairie’s most anticipated new-home developments in recent years. At this enviable location, McKelvey Homes, Payne Family Homes and Lombardo Homes have joined forces to create an extraordinary master-planned community on 106 acres.
Inverness’ 266 homesites are clustered around numerous enclaves radiating from a main boulevard; landscaped roundabouts and islands; distinctive monuments, some with pedestrian arches; four lakes; extensive common ground and pocket parks; and a meandering trail system connecting the various enclaves. A unique element of the Inverness site plan – variable building setbacks – will enhance the homes’ curb appeal and further emphasize the community’s open, park-like ambience.
Taking center stage during the Grand Opening, three spectacular display models are now open for viewing, representing the 30 home designs offered by the participating builders.
Spotlighting the “LaSalle” by McKelvey Homes
An industry leader since 1898, McKelvey Homes is featuring its top-selling Designer Series, encompassing 2,203 to 4,015 square feet, based from $411,000. The 3,993-square-foot “LaSalle” display is a dramatic 4-bedroom Ranch, a customer favorite, shown with a finished lower level.
In addition to the portfolio’s many upscale standards – from 3-car garages to a direct-vent fireplaces and granite countertops, the LaSalle showcases a split bedroom layout, newly designed expanded kitchen and family foyer, 11-foot great room ceiling, a finished lower level and a covered patio. Other luxury features to look for include the lavish master suite, with its large well-appointed master bath, ceramic tile, separate vanities and oversize shower featuring the U by Moen smart shower system with luxurious shower head, two body sprays and separate handheld shower.
Spotlighting the “Montego II” by Payne Family Homes
Growing at a record pace since 2005, Payne Family Homes will offer a collection of ranch, 1.5-story and 2-story designs from our acclaimed Lifestyle I & II Series, encompassing 1,627 to 3,388 square feet, starting at $324,900.
Payne’s “Montego II” display is an elegant 1.5- story, over 3,000 square feet, with timeless designer features. Vaulted 2-story great room, deluxe kitchen with stylish white and navy cabinets, beautiful granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The home features four bedrooms with master on the main level and upstairs is a 3-bedroom with a Jack N Jill bath, hall guest bath and oversized bonus room. Other features include a wrought iron staircase, on trend color selections, upgraded carpet, hardwood floors on the main level and den with glass doors. The exterior is Classic Craftsman style with stone and a 4-car garage.
Spotlighting the “Berkshire” by Lombardo Homes
Ranked among the nation’s top 100 residential builders, Lombardo Homes has selected plans from their Buckingham Home Series. Carefree, ranch-style homes in this all new series are 1,626 to 2,508 square feet. Prices start in the $330s. On display, Lombardo Homes is modeling the Berkshire.
The Berkshire features 1,808 sq. ft. of living space with three bedrooms and two bathrooms. This open floor plan is ideal for entertaining, with the kitchen and nook overlooking a very spacious great room. The third bedroom is a perfect space for a guest bedroom or study, conveniently tucked away from the everyday bustle in the main living space. Homeowners enjoy the additional outdoor living space offered by the covered porch in the front of the home and covered patio in the back of the home.
So, stop in this weekend to see the latest in new-home design. Visit Inverness to “Indulge” this weekend.
Directions and details can be found online, homesatinverness.com, or on the builders’ respective websites.