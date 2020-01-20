3 incredible life hacks by Payne Family Homes

In celebration of the new year, Payne Family Homes – St. Louis-area homebuilder with a stellar reputation for constructing quality union-built homes at a good price – has compiled a list of 3 incredible life hacks made possible by new home construction.
Gain 104 Weekends
Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases you will ever make. Existing homes can be great but there can be unexpected repair bills you never considered even after inspections. And, more importantly, the need to pay these hidden costs can begin almost immediately.
Meanwhile, buyers purchasing new home construction can effectively gain as many as 104 weekends by avoiding repairs and renovations as everything in a newly built home is all-new and masterfully built to reflect exacting buyer specifications.
Check out these statistics recently presented by Zillow New Construction in their Consumer Housing Trend Report 2019:
- 83% existing homebuyers say they repaired or renovated their homes within the first year of ownership.
- 54% had to make a repair or renovation within the first 30 days of receiving the keys.
- 48% of buyers who purchased a brand-new home in the past two years still haven’t had to make a single repair or renovation.
While the desire to improve our lives tends to drive our need to make a move, the vast majority of existing homebuyers move into their resale homes with a list of projects and additional costs not included in the purchase price of the home.
Pocket Energy Savings
New home construction can also save buyers hundreds of dollars a month in reduced energy costs while contributing to a healthier, happier planet.
Quality, union construction by Payne Family Homes eliminates drafts, tightens ducts work, integrates high-performance windows and doors, features properly installed high-quality insulation, uses modern HVAC systems which require less energy to heat and cool even a larger home and gains improved efficiencies with modern lighting an appliances.
Using these and other smart products and building techniques can add up to big savings in reduced energy bills.
Enhance Safety & Comfort
Constructed by union trade professionals and industry experts using state-of-the-art products and materials, your new Payne Family Home is built adhering to the strictest modern building codes to ensure the health, safety and comfort of your family for years to come. You don’t have to worry what DIYs-gone-wrong are lurking behind the walls or underneath the floors.
New is you! Smart, strong, stylish, comfortable, all-new.