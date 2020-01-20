It’s coming down to the wire!

This is it – the last chance to save thousands during McKelvey Homes’ New Year New Home celebration.
Planning to build a new home?
Choose your favorite McKelvey neighborhood; make your purchase decision by January 31; and enhance your investment with $12,200 worth of free custom options!
Need to move right away?
McKelvey has an outstanding selection of Designer Series market homes, available for immediate possession, loaded with upgrades and specially priced with savings up to $77,101!
A cut above the rest
Celebrating 122 years, McKelvey’s homes are quality-crafted from foundation to finish, the luxury features built into every McKelvey Designer home are beyond comparison. Included in the price are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, hardwood flooring, direct-vent fireplaces, premium cabinetry, granite countertops and much, much more.
Now think about the countless ways you might personalize your to-be-built home with another $12,200 worth of free options. Design an outdoor living area or a deluxe gourmet kitchen. Line the fireplace with floor-to-ceiling stone or built-in display shelves. Create a custom staircase or add glamor to the master bath with a free-standing tub. The choices are yours.
Design your home – or move in today
Time is running out to take advantage of these valuable offers. So, here’s a quick checklist of the fabulous neighborhoods in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties where you can build and customize or find stunning homes ready for immediate move-in. For photos and complete descriptions, visit the company website, mckelveyhomes.com.
The Villages of Provence
In historic downtown St. Charles. Three final opportunities to live in this sought-after community including the Provence Display listed at $554,294 with $39,713 in savings!
Wyndemere Estates
Off Highway N in Lake Saint Louis. From $322,600. The Sterling display is now for sale along with three owner-ready market homes, all with savings of up to $12,500!
Muirfield Manor
Off Feise Road in O’Fallon. Final opportunities at this private enclave. The Muirfield display is now for sale along with two market homes with savings up to $23,972!
The Villages at Montrachet
Just west of Highway K in O’Fallon. Two market homes remain. The Muirfield is move-in ready and listed for $550,636 with $12,500 in Savings!
Schuessler Valley Estates
A view-packed enclave situated off Schuessler Road in the Sunset Hills area. One homesite and one market home remain! The Turnberry market home, ready this spring, is listed for $874,191 with $12,500 in savings!
Inverness
From $411,000. Grand Opening in February! An expansive master-planned community just west of Bryan Road in Dardenne Prairie. Inverness features a meandering trail system; variable home setbacks; landscaped roundabouts; distinctive monuments, four lakes; extensive common ground and pocket parks.
Bur Oaks
From $625,100. New in enviable Chesterfield. Hand-picked ranch and 1.5-story designs with deluxe features and standard 3-car side-entry garages. The Provence market home is move-in ready and listed for $759,110 with $77,101 in savings!
The Villages at Sandfort Farm
From $360,600. This fast-selling community just opened phase 2! McKelvey Homes features nine plans from the Designer Series Collection in this amenity packed St. Charles City location!
Clarkson Meadows
New in Ellisville. The picturesque setting and generously proportioned homesites are ideal for a hand-picked portfolio of eight plans from McKelvey’s top-selling Designer Series. Pre-construction pricing starts in the upper-$400s, and the various 3- and 4-bedroom designs provide 2,283 to 4,015 square feet of luxurious living space. Grand opening scheduled for March!
For the ultimate in quality and value, “Move up to McKelvey” now!