For families seeking to spend time together, away from their busy daily lifestyles – all too often, plugged-in and tuned-out – the peaceful resort community Innsbrook – located just 30-minutes from Chesterfield – can be both a safe haven, and a throwback to when times were simpler, and family togetherness more meaningful.
With more than 100 lakes, a newly renovated golf-course, an equestrian center, fitness and aquatics facility with a zero-entry pool and lazy river, the Clubhouse Bar & Grille and so many other amenities, Innsbrook has something for everyone. Innsbrook caters to property owners’ interests and hosts numerous community and cultural events – from art exhibitions, yoga classes and live concerts, to wine and canvas nights, sand sculpture contests, and cardboard boat races.
But, the natural wonders of Innsbrook’s landscape – and the joy shared across generations when experiencing, together, all nature has to offer – is what families say they value most about the community. Innsbrook property owners come for relaxing getaways, or reside there year-round, enjoying kayaking, hiking, fishing, sailing, swimming, bird watching, and simply relaxing in a hammock, or reading in an Adirondack chair on their own private dock. Because Innsbrook allows no gas-powered boats, its many waters remain peaceful at all times, allowing families to enjoy nature, undisturbed.
Innsbrook’s weekend retreat homes and primary residences come in all shapes, sizes and styles, but the home at 1704 Lake Wynnbrook Dr. is the ideal getaway for those who enjoy a rustic ambiance, but want the “wow-factor” of a magnificent lake home.
The property wows visitors from the moment they step on the 3.13 acre lot, with its stunning Santa Barbara style chalet nestled privately amongst the trees along the shoreline of Lake Wynnbrook.
The professionally landscaped, stone-tiered sitting areas and fire pit overlooking the lake spark visions of intimate gatherings with friends and family around the fire – though the property is expansive enough to host an unforgettable backyard wedding reception, or lavish retirement party.
Flanked on either side by dense trees along the lakeshore, the property’s own shoreline gently protrudes into the water, giving the landscape the feel of a secluded island with an unobstructed view of – and access to – the lake, via a private dock.
The wrap-around double level deck provides a gorgeous lake view for property owners enjoying a sunrise breakfast, or guests relaxing in the twilight after a swim in the lake, just steps away. Below, ample under-deck storage can neatly house a boat and equipment.
While the 1.5 story chalet’s rustic-style exterior is gorgeous and boasts a newer roof, it’s the interior of this home that is quite literally breathtaking – especially the expanded great room with floor-to-vaulted-ceiling windows. Remodeled fully in 2016, the residence displays beautiful laminate plank floors, tongue and groove wood ceilings and walls throughout, and a fabulous stone corner fireplace. The kitchen flaunts new countertops, a gorgeous stone-face backsplash, and a beautiful breakfast bar perfect for serving guests.
The home’s spacious three bedrooms – including a main floor master – and 2 bathrooms provide a cozy retreat for private respite away from the bustling great room, but still with a bird’s-eye view of the natural landscape and glistening lake waters. The beautiful furnishings make this residence truly turnkey, simply waiting to be cherished by owners who seek plenty of room to entertain – and then, to relax.
Of course, once word gets out amongst friends and family, the new owners of 1704 Lake Wynnbrook Dr. may have to grapple with a common conundrum for Innsbrook property owners – how to let prospective guests down gently when they’re clamoring to visit every weekend and owners want the place all to themselves.
Tour this beautiful property and others listed by Innsbrook Properties, Inc. from noon - 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 21. No appointment is necessary to tour open houses held each weekend.
