With the holiday hustle and bustle upon us, many consumers are flooding the stores this week with their holiday shopping lists for the infamous Black Friday sales.
Traditionally, the day after Thanksgiving is the biggest day of the year for retailers. The term “Black Friday” indicated the point at which retailers begin to turn a profit, or are “in the black.”
Historically, it also meant a slow day for selling homes.
But McBride Homes, Missouri’s largest home builder, has never bought into this theory and every Black Friday they hold their biggest sale of the year. They’ve even named it “Blue Friday.”
This year McBride Homes is celebrating their Blue Friday Sale with a huge sale promotion on Friday, November 29th only.
Buyers can save an incredible $2,000 to $90,000 on market homes, ideal for buyers looking for a quicker move in. McBride has nearly 200 market homes available, now featuring the biggest discounts of the season.
And finally, buyers purchasing a new McBride home on Friday, November 29th will receive a free 55-inch flat screen television, given via gift card after closing.
“This is the deal of a century,” said Eilermann. “There will never be a better opportunity to get more home for a lower payment than right now with historic interest rates. Add that to our lowest prices of the season on quick-move market homes and a free 55- inch TV and this becomes a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”
The Blue Friday Sale is redeemable at any of McBride’s 40+ communities for one day only. Sales offices will be open from 10am to 6pm.
“We already have the best homes in the best locations, and now we are offering our best deal of the year,” stated Eilermann. “We strongly encourage buyers to visit us soon because this promotion is for Friday November 29th only. Don’t miss out on getting a great home at an incredible price.”
You’ll find an all-inclusive list of McBride’s communities and over 200 move-in-quick market homes online at mcbridehomes.com. For more information, call 636-537-2000.