McKelvey Homes welcomes March with savings on top of savings!

Mardi Gras – St. Patrick’s Day – Daylight Savings Time
March is finally here and McKelvey Homes is greeting winter-weary customers with two of its most amazing offers ever! Whether you’re ready to move right away or plan to build, McKelvey is combining several current incentives, giving March buyers the opportunity for savings totaling up to $47,713 on their new homes!
The renowned homebuilder has assembled a collection of designer market homes, completed or under construction and sale-priced with savings up to $39,713. But that’s not all! Drawing on funds made available by the St. Louis Homebuilding Partnership, McKelvey will include another $6,000 to $10,000 in cash, applicable at closing, for market home buyers making their purchase decisions by March 31.
Move now and save big
Here’s a sampling of the incredible savings – and the amenity-packed home designs – ready for prompt occupancy in McKelvey Homes’ enviable communities throughout St. Louis and St. Charles counties.
O’Fallon
Two stunning 1.5 story Designer homes remain – one is ready now in the scenic Villages at Montrachet. The “Muirfield” is specially priced at $542,794 with $32,426 in savings and ready this summer and the “Provence”, reduced by $8,000 with sales price $578,094, plus $8000 in Union cash.
Off Feise Road in O’Fallon, Muirfield Manor has three gorgeous designer market homes remaining, all scheduled for summer delivery. All are reduced between $6,000-$8,000, plus $6,000 to $8,000 in Union cash. Final prices: $420,827; $454,008; $535,304.
Lake Saint Louis
Wyndemere Estates is featuring $6,000 to $8,000 in Union cash on three market homes. Move-in-ready are two Ranch plans, the “Sterling” Display, $565,000 with savings of $35,063 and a “Tuscany II,” reduced by $33,041, for a final price of $420,619. To be completed in summer are a 3-bedroom ranch and a two-story, both sale-priced in the $400s.
St. Charles
The 1.5-story “Provence” display is now for sale listed at $521,960 in the hot-selling Villages of Provence, representing McKelvey savings of $30,824, plus $7,000 in Union cash. $6,000 in savings is also available on two completed ranch plans, The “Sterling” and “Tuscany II.”
Brand-new just north of I-70 in St. Charles, the historic Villages at Sandfort Farm has two fabulous homes eligible for $7,000 in cash at closing. Both sale-priced in the $500s, the “LaSalle” ranch and 1.5-story “Muirfield” are under construction for summer occupancy.
Chesterfield
Just started in Bur Oaks, McKelvey’s newest community in Chesterfield, is a Ranch “LaSalle,” priced in the $800,000s, plus, $10,000 in Union cash.
Sunset Hills
Find prestige and savings of $10,000 – and $10,000 in cash at closing – in the elegant side-entry 1.5 Story “Muirfield” ($868,823) in Schuessler Valley Estates.
McKelvey also has a selection of custom homesites with move-in ready homes available. Realize huge savings of $29,588 at 620 Nancy Place, in Ellisville, a 1.5-story, “Muirfield” event-priced home at $631,000, plus $8,000 in Union cash at closing. At 107 Heatherwood, in Creve Coeur, a custom “Lucerne” is sale-priced for $1,161,783 with $12,200 in savings plus, $10,000 in Union cash at closing!
Prefer to build? You'll save big too
Qualified homebuyers opting to build a new home in any of McKelvey Homes’ fine communities by March 31 can literally double their savings with the firm’s exciting “Matching Money” offer. The supply of Union funds is limited, but while they last McKelvey will match the applicable Union dollars with up to $10,000 worth of the purchaser’s favorite luxury options!
Wherever you’d like to live – whether you’re ready to move now or would prefer to build – you’ll save thousands on a McKelvey Home during March!
For more details and descriptions of neighborhoods and home designs, visit mckelveyhomes.com.