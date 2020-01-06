McKelvey rings in the new year with fabulous offers

A new year means new beginnings. A new decade means the chance to make some real changes and move forward. Maybe you’ve resolved to exercise more, start a new career, volunteer with a local charity, practice your golf game, learn to ski... The possibilities are endless. And McKelvey Homes has one more suggestion that could, quite literally, change the way you live!
Invest in a new McKelvey home by January 31, and you’ll receive $12,200 in free options! Build in a selection of the firm’s prime locations in St. Louis and St. Charles counties. Select the plan that best suits your lifestyle. Then consider the countless ways you can personalize your new home with free custom upgrades.
Addressed for success
McKelvey Homes’ neighborhood locations are carefully chosen for their natural beauty, easy access to major commuter routes, and proximity to shopping, entertainment and top-ranked schools. The builder’s top-selling Designer Series is currently featured in these exceptional communities:
The Villages of Provence: 11 plans starting from $333,800, with just one to-be-built homesite remaining. Only blocks from the riverfront in historic downtown St. Charles. Adjacent to Blanchette Park, close to the Katy Trail.
Muirfield Manor: From $321,400, also has just one to-be-built homesite remaining. Scenic and tree-lined, it is a cul-de-sac haven off Feise Road in O’Fallon. Innumerable retail, dining, and recreational facilities along Highway K and in nearby Lake Saint Louis.
Inverness: From $411,000. An expansive master-planned community just west of Bryan Road in Dardenne Prairie. Inverness features a meandering trail system; variable home setbacks; landscaped roundabouts; distinctive monuments, four lakes; extensive common ground and pocket parks.
Wyndemere Estates: From $322,600. Off Highway N in Lake Saint Louis. Private, picturesque, and now offering homesites up to nearly a half-acre in Phase 4.
Bur Oaks: From $625,100. New in enviable Chesterfield. Hand-picked ranch and 1.5-story designs with deluxe features and standard 3-car side-entry garages are available.
Schuessler Valley Estates: From 642,800. Magnificently wooded enclave off Schuessler Road in the Sunset Hills area. Featuring McKelvey’s Luxury Collection and Designer Plus Series, with side-entry, courtyard-style garages.
The Villages at Sandfort Farm: From $360,600. This fast-selling community just opened Phase 2! McKelvey Homes features 9 plans from the Designer Series Collection in this amenity-packed St. Charles City location!
All This and $12,200 in FREE OPTIONS!
McKelvey Homes’ designer portfolio showcases quality-crafted ranch, 1.5-story, and 2-story plans, all built with a host of price-included amenities seldom found elsewhere. Among the many value-enhancing standards are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, extensive hardwood flooring, direct-vent fireplaces, 75-gallon water heaters and zoned heating/cooling in multi-level plans. Lavish master suites ensure privacy and comfort, and the island kitchens are appointed with designer cabinetry and granite countertops.
With so much already included, imagine what you can do with additional free options of your choice! To whet your appetite, think about adding an outdoor living space, gourmet kitchen, custom staircase, built-in bookcases or a free-standing tub in the master bath.
No time to build?
For customers in need of immediate possession, McKelvey has a variety of move-in-ready market homes in several outstanding locations in St. Louis and St. Charles Counties. All are loaded with premium features and specially priced with savings up to $77,101!
Move up to McKelvey in 2020! – and visit mckelveyhomes.com for complete details.