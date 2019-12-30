McKelvey rings in the New Year with fabulous savings

New Year means new beginnings, the chance to make changes and move forward. Maybe you’ve resolved to join a fitness club, start a new career, volunteer with a local charity, polish your golf game, learn to ski... The possibilities are endless. And McKelvey Homes has one more suggestion that could, quite literally, change the way you live! Invest in a new McKelvey Home!
It’s the final days of McKelvey’s “Ho! Ho! Home for the Holidays” event – fabulous move-in-ready designer market homes, specially priced with savings up to $77,101! Make your purchase decision by December 31, save big and launch 2020 in a spectacular new McKelvey home.
With so much to do during this busy season, here’s a handy guide to make home shopping quick and easy. Choose your favorite location, visit today, and you could be celebrating the New Year in the home of your dreams.
Your new home shopping guide
Lake Saint Louis – Wyndemere Estates
(636-332-9884) – Off Highway N
Save $12,500 on the 1.5-story “Provence,” $514,023. Featuring an 11-foot great room window wall; see-thru gas fireplace with stacked-stone surround; formal dining room; fabulous island kitchen, premium stainless appliances; main-floor owners’ retreat with vaulted bath; upstairs bonus room.
Save $12,500 on the “Tuscany II” ranch, $423,605. Three bedrooms and 2 ½ baths; large open floor plan with 9’ ceilings throughout; stacked-stone gas fireplace in great room; island kitchen with quartz counter tops and built in stainless steel appliances; luxury master bath.
O’Fallon – Muirfield Manor
(636-379-6880) – Off Feise Road.
Save $23,972 on the 1.5-story “Muirfield,” Display $658,102. McKelvey’s top-selling design with extensive hardwood flooring; 9-foot main-floor ceilings; fireside hearth room; deluxe kitchen; lavish main-floor master retreat with vaulted bath; three spacious bedrooms and step-up bonus room on the upper level.
O’Fallon – The Villages at Montrachet
(636-397-1843) – Close to Highway 364/Page extension.
Save $12,500 on the 1.5-story “Muirfield,” $550,636. Newly-designed Craftsman elevation; 11-foot great room ceiling and window wall with transoms; stacked stone hearth room fireplace; step-up bonus room, loft and Jack-&-Jill bath upstairs.
St. Charles – The Villages of Provence
(314-831-7227) – Just blocks from the City’s riverfront.
Save $32,100 on the 1.5-story “Provence” display, $554,294. Custom stone elevation; gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops; see-thru stone fireplace; luxurious main-floor master suite; three bedrooms and large bonus room on upper level.
Save $22,177 on the “Sterling” ranch, $449,302. Four-bedroom floorplan with study and three bedrooms; 5-window wall and stacked ledgestone fireplace in the great room; formal dining room; gourmet-style kitchen; 9-foot ceilings throughout.
Chesterfield – Bur Oaks
(636-778-9061) – Off Wild Horse Creek Road.
Save $77,101 on a stunning “Provence,” $759,110. Close to Highway 64. Custom stone side entry elevation; gourmet kitchen with granite counter tops and built in stainless steel appliances; see-thru stone fireplace; luxurious main-floor master suite; three bedrooms and large bonus room on upper level.
Ballwin – 620 Nancy Place
(636-778-9061) – Great West County Location.
Save $12,100 on the 1.5-story “Muirfield,” $641,966. Beautiful Craftsman elevation; 11-foot great room ceiling and window wall with transoms; stacked stone hearth room fireplace; step-up bonus room, loft and Jack-&-Jill bath upstairs.
McKelvey’s holiday “catalog”
Seeing is believing, and you can narrow your search even further by visiting the company website, mckelveyhomes.com, for photos, videos and complete details on these outstanding homes and neighborhoods. Act now and save thousands!