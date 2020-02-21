Only 5 lots remain at Eagle Estates

As Steve Thomas Custom Homes’ Eagle Estates nears a sellout, the builder is offering its stellar display for sale, as well as the five remaining opportunities to build a beautiful new home from start to finish.
This 20-home neighborhood, in a highly desirable St. Charles County location, is a popular destination for buyers seeking a stylish new home on an expansive lot, all in a serene, tree-lined community with great highway access.
You’ll be wowed by the available 2,700-square-foot ranch display, with its dramatic open floor plan, features galore and an additional 915 square feet of finished space on the lower level including a spacious family room, bedroom and full bath.
Located at 108 Eagle Estates Dr., Lake St. Louis, MO, 63367, this home features:
- Smart Home technology
- Extensive hardwood flooring
- Incredibly appointed kitchen with large island
- Walk-in pantry
- Eye-catching stone fireplace
- 1/3 acre homesite backing to woods
- 25' x 14' deck plus 30' x 15' patio
- Custom stone elevation
All this and so much more for $649,900 (a $748,000 value)!
If you would prefer to build your dream home, hurry in to Eagle Estates before the five remaining homesites are sold!
Numerous standard features that are often costly extras with other builders are standard including:
- Two walkout and three in-grade, 14,000+ square feet homesites
- Four exceptional ranch and two spectacular 1½ story designs
- Oversized three-car garage
- Hardwood flooring in foyer, kitchen and breakfast room
- Ceramic tile in baths
- Gourmet kitchen with furniture-grade cabinets, built-in appliances and granite countertops
- Exterior walls include 2' x 6' studs and R19 insulation
Eagle Estates is in an outstanding location – just 10 minutes from the prestigious Hwy. 40 corridor with excellent access to I-70 and Hwy. 364 plus AAA-rated Wentzville schools. The neighborhood is located in unincorporated St. Charles County so there are no city taxes.
Hurry in today, tour our display and find out more about spectacular Eagle Estates. The display is open every day except Wednesday between the hours of 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Finished homes priced from the $400’s to $800’s.
Contact Kathy Meitz, Sales Manager at 636-561-2120 or kmeitz@stevethomashomes.com.