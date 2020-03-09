Phase 2 now open at McKelvey’s Villages at Sandfort Farm!

Huge crowds turned out for the grand opening of The Villages at Sandfort Farm last year and their excitement was understandable. Situated just north of I-70, between Zumbehl and Truman Roads, historic Sandfort Farm is one of St. Charles’ most anticipated new-home developments in recent years. At this enviable location, McKelvey Homes, Lombardo Homes and Payne Family Homes have joined forces to create an extraordinary master-planned community consisting of 253 homesites clustered around numerous cul-de-sacs radiating from a single main boulevard.
Since the inaugural celebration, tremendous progress has been made at the site and early visitors who may have been “just curious” at the time will definitely want to see this neighborhood again. Much of Sandfort Farm’s planned amenities, which include more than 33 acres of common ground, walking trails, a playground, swimming pool and a 3,900 square-foot pool house have started to take shape. The attractive stone monument that marks the entrance is now complete! And confirming the neighborhood’s residential appeal, brand-new homes are going up everywhere!
The crème de la crème
McKelvey Homes is already open for sales in the second phase. Many of these homesites are walk-outs, lined by lush woods and the 9-plan portfolio also includes the “LaSalle” ranch, the newest addition to McKelvey’s Designer Series.
Starting from the $400s, the collection offers designs ranging from 2,000 to 4,015 square feet and 3-car garages are standard.
Act now and get $2,000-$10,000 in free options!
There’s another great reason to visit Sandfort Farm soon! In cooperation with the St. Louis Union Homebuilding Partnership, McKelvey Homes is offering up to an additional $10,000 in cash, applicable at closing, to buyers who purchase by March 31. But the quantity of Union funds is limited, so time is of the essence. Additionally, purchase a to-be-built home in any of McKelvey’s fine neighborhoods by the end of March and the builder will match the Union amount with up to $10,000 worth of free options!
Quality that shows
On display at The Villages at Sandfort Farm is the spectacular 1.5-story “Turnberry,” illustrating McKelvey’s superb craftsmanship, impressive array of luxury standard features and some of the custom options available. Highlighted by a new modern farmhouse elevation, this innovative 4-bedroom plan is shown with an 11-foot great room ceiling and step-up bonus room on the upper level.
Ready to move now?
A stunning “Tuscany II” market home is owner-ready in Sandfort Farm and two others are scheduled for completion this summer. Ideal for entertaining and priced at $435,637 with $6,000 in savings, (plus, an additional $6,000 in Union Cash at closing) the 3-bedroom ranch is an open-concept ranch, with a great room fireplace, 9-foot ceilings, expanded hardwood flooring, a deluxe kitchen and a lavish master bath blanketed with ceramic tile.
The additional market homes under construction are the 2804 square-foot “LaSalle” split bedroom ranch plan. This 3-bedroom ranch has a large island kitchen with built-in stainless appliances, quartz countertops and is open to the great room and breakfast room. The master bedroom boasts a luxurious shower, separate vanities and enclosed water closet area. Priced at $548,946 with $8,000 in savings, plus an additional $8,000 in Union Cash at closing. Also under construction, an additional “Tuscany II,” $472,882 with $7,000 in savings, plus $7,000 in Union Cash at closing.
Close to everything
The Villages at Sandfort Farm is nearby the Katy Trail, historic riverfront, Streets of St. Charles and other city attractions. And I-70, Highway 94, 370, Earth City and the airport are all within 15 minutes of the entrance.
For complete details on this sensational community, visit mckelveyhomes.com, or call 636-891-3693.