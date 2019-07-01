Now is the perfect time to make your move to Pinewoods Estates, an alluring new home community developing in the Wentzville School District, off Interstate Drive at Cottage Grove – about one half mile east of Hepperman Road. This dynamic location is central to local shopping, dining, recreation and professional services, with easy commuter access to major highways.
In charming contrast, Pinewoods Estates in intentionally designed to reflect a slower pace and simpler times. Pinewoods Estates will offer ninety-three large home sites across a street plan which encourages neighborly interaction and enhances each resident’s access to ample common ground, a community garden, community water feature, an open play area and walking trails. Home sites just released in Phase II are perfectly situated to take full advantage of these desirable amenities.
The lush green entryway of the Pinewoods Estates community boasts an evergreen perimeter with spacious new home sites finished with an included professional landscape package for instant curb appeal. It’s part of the natural splendor of this spectacular, family-friendly community which will be served by Stone Creek Elementary School, South Middle School and Timberland High School.
Pinewoods Estates offers acclaimed floorplans including innovative ranch, one-and-a-half story and two-story models ranging in size from 1,615 square feet to 3,388 square feet. Each home features unique architecture that conveys character, thoughtfully designed spaces that complement each family’s lifestyle, and expertly designed floor plans that offer an uninterrupted flow from room to room. Well-planned kitchens and baths and a lot of storage space make daily life easier. And, an overall dedication to livability is noted in every home built by the award-winning Payne Family Homes.
Choice home sites accommodate the sought-after three car garage. And, every timeless front elevation at Pinewoods Estates features the rich accent of brick and/or stone.
EXPLORE THE NEW MODELS ADDED TO THE BUILDER'S LINEUP:
The Roosevelt, intentionally designed and masterfully crafted to support the way you want to live now and in the future. The Roosevelt includes wider doorways, a wider staircase and a 25 foot deep garage. Plus, available wheelchair-friendly options packages offer accessibility exactly where you need it. The Roosevelt could truly be your forever home.
The Edison, a 2,368 sq. ft. 4 Bed, 2.5 Bath 1.5 Story (Main Level Owner’s Suite) with 3 car garage standard. Open main floor plan with kitchen-café-great room and loads of natural light with options for 8-, 9-, up to soaring 12-foot main floor ceiling heights.
The Dylan 4th, 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 2-story with open gathering spaces on the main floor, and spacious sleep quarters and a convenient laundry on the second floor. The owner’s suite in this one is amazing!
Walk through any Payne Family Home and you’ll notice everything today’s buyer wants in their home for a lifetime of quality, pride and peace of mind. The luxury of remarkable construction, amazing comfort, modern convenience and quality assurance is included in every home we build.
See Move-In Ready Homes available for quick close, and tour our beautifully staged The Franklin 2-story model home on display at 703 Myatt Drive, Wentzville MO 63385 to learn more about making our house your home in 2019.