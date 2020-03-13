Private, gated West St. Louis County neighborhood nears sellout

Grand closeout celebration
One of the most iconic new construction neighborhoods offered by St. Louis’ award-winning home builder, Payne Family Homes, is nearing sell out. This could be the final opportunity to claim your dream home site in The Forest at Pevely Farms – a private, gated West St. Louis County neighborhood.
With only a handful of final opportunities remaining, it’s time to take the relaxing drive to paradise and explore acre-plus, tree-lined home sites nestled into the forest. Estate homes constructed in The Forest at Pevely Farms offer some of the best views in the region. Many of the homes back to West Tyson County Park, with others overlooking breathtaking Meramec River Valley views.
The Forest at Pevely Farms offers five impressive floor plans from Payne’s distinguished Louis Collection of homes. Available plans include luxury ranch, 1.5-, and 2-story models that range in size from 2,700 to upwards of 4,000 square feet.
The Louis Collection of estate homes represents he way affluent families live today. Designed from the ground up by the experienced Payne Family Homes team, every detail has been pored over to ensure these homes are thoughtful, innovative and truly represent a distinctive lifestyle. The result is impressive, semi-custom new construction with abundant opportunities for personalization in a fraction of the time it would take to invest in a completely-custom build.
The Forest at Pevely Farms is located just 10 minutes west of Highway 270, off of Highway 44 in west St. Louis County. The neighborhood is served by the top-rated Rockwood School District and is close to nature, yet far from ordinary –
just minutes from premier shopping, dining, cultural attractions, major league sports and top regional employers.
This community is rapidly selling out! Visit now and tour the all-new McKinley 1.5 story model home on display. Buyers are invited to take advantage of final closeout incentives featuring a triple layer of savings including 25% off options, half off walkout foundation and cash to use at closing.
Contact Community Manager, Rachael Sellmann, or Sales Associate, Sally Pratt, to learn more. Directions and available floor plans are available online and at 314-477-1218.