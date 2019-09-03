Payne Family Homes is offering area home buyers the opportunity to make a quick move to new home construction without the wait. Before settling on an existing home, take the opportunity all this week to tour new homes that are under construction yet near complete or even move-in ready!
The award-winning home builder has stocked its St. Charles county, St. Louis county, and northern Jefferson county new home communities with quick close homes featuring its best-selling floor plans, the most popular options, and designer selected colors and finishes.
In addition to stunning exterior elevations, inviting architectural detail, remarkable construction quality, impressive energy efficiency, and fully-sodded yards with professional landscaping, quick close homes are backed by a builder warranty, manufacturer warranties, and trade partner warranties covering everything in the home from roof trusses and shingles, to foundation and floorcoverings, and everything in between.
New home communities being developed by Payne Family Homes are located in the region’s most desirable school districts including nationally-ranked Rockwood/Eureka High School, Fort Zumwalt, Francis Howell, Wentzville, and St. Charles West. Its Jefferson County community, Henley Woods, backs up to Lone Dell Elementary School in the Fox C-6 school district, offering families an extraordinary opportunity to build a better way of life including an old-fashion walk to school. Payne Family Homes also recently announced new communities coming soon to Ladue and Parkway Central school districts.
Every Payne quick close home is priced to favorably compete with neighboring resale homes. Generous discounts are reflected in current list prices published at paynefamilyhomes.com/homes. In addition to offering savings up to $76,596, today’s low mortgage rates help to stretch your buying power even further. Talk to a community manager to receive payment scenarios depicting the exceptional value and affordability of new home construction.
All quick close homes are first come, first served so don’t delay.
Whether you want to take advantage of incredible quick move savings right now or build a home from the ground up, you’ll love the peace of mind that comes with buying a new construction home.
New Communities Coming Soon
Coming soon to Chesterfield and Parkway Central school district, Alexander Woods on Nardin Road near Clarkson and 40 is a secluded hideaway surrounded by towering trees. Conveniently located to provide immediate access to the best shopping, dining, recreation and some of the region’s most prominent employers, homes will start in the low $500ks.
Three-story, 2-car Uptown Townhomes will be constructed at Talamore Square near highway 40 and Spoede Road starting late this year. Six buildings, each offering three units, with a total of six classic elevations will comprise the new development. Maintenance free exteriors afford residents a luxurious, convenient, carefree lifestyle.
Payne Family Homes is bringing its sought-after carefree Vision villa homes to St. Peters near the intersection of Mid Rivers Mall Drive and Mexico Road. Live a low-maintenance lifestyle with lawn, landscape, irrigation, and snow removal services affordably provided by the Village Point homeowners association. Wheelchair friendly selections will be available.
Coming soon to Dardenne Prairie, Payne Family Homes will be offering its acclaimed Lifestyle I & II series of ranch, 1-1/2 story and two-story homes which range from 1,627 sq. ft. Geneva ranch to 3,388 sq. ft. Breckenridge II two-story.