12,200 reasons to move up to McKelvey now

So far, the early weeks of 2020 have been dominated by snow, icy roads and frigid temperatures. But spring will soon be here and winter-weary home shoppers will start thinking about that gorgeous new home they’ve always dreamed of.
Savvy homebuyers know, however, that there are plenty of advantages to start planning now, getting a jump on the spring season. And for a limited time, McKelvey Homes has an even better reason!
The clock is ticking
To welcome the new year, McKelvey is offering $12,200 in free options to the purchasers of to-be-built homes in any of its quality communities throughout St. Louis and St. Charles Counties. But this value-enhancing opportunity is in effect only through January 31, so time is running short.
What better way could there be to beat the winter blahs? Choose your favorite neighborhood location, tour McKelvey’s stunning display models and select the home design that best suits your lifestyle. Make your purchase decision by January 31, then start thinking about the countless ways you can personalize your new home with $12,200 worth of custom upgrades.
Imagine the possibilities
This year also marks McKelvey Homes’ 122nd anniversary and, with well over a century of experience, the renowned builder knows what St. Louis buyers expect in a quality-crafted home. Among the many upscale standards built into the firm’s top-selling Designer Series homes are 3-car garages, 9-foot main-floor ceilings, hardwood flooring, direct-vent fireplaces, 75-gallon water heaters, zoned heating/cooling in multi-level plans, luxurious master suites and island kitchens with premium cabinetry and granite countertops.
With so much already included, customers who act quickly are limited only by their imaginations when choosing another $12,200 worth of exciting free amenities. For example, enjoy the warm-weather months in a fabulous outdoor living area. Create a deluxe gourmet kitchen. Dramatize the fireplace with stone from the floor to ceiling. Add built-in book/display shelves, a custom staircase or a free-standing tub in the master bath. The possibilities are endless!
Where you live
St. Charles
This is as important as how you live and you’ll find McKelvey Homes’ neighborhoods in preferred locations throughout the metro region. You will have to hurry into these four communities! Limited opportunities are available just blocks from historic downtown St. Charles in, The Villages of Provence, priced from the $340’s.
O’Fallon
In O’Fallon, homebuyers can select from two outstanding closeout neighborhoods. Muirfield Manor, a tree-lined, cul-de-sac haven off Feise Road, between Highway K and Bryan Road, with starting prices from $327,900. Just west of Highway K, The Villages at Montrachet is a nature-packed wonderland, where just two market homes remain in The Reserve, McKelvey’s intimate lakeside enclave.
Sunset Hills
In the Sunset Hills Area, Schuessler Valley Estates has just one market home and one homesite remaining. This magnificently wooded enclave features McKelvey’s top-of-the-line Luxury Collection, starting from $642,800, with side-entry, courtyard-style garages.
Lake St. Louis
Construction is booming in Wyndemere Estates, Off Highway N in Lake Saint Louis, with homes priced from the $320s and The Villages at Sandfort Farm, in St. Charles City, with homes priced from the mid $300s.
Chesterfield
This month’s free options promotion is also available in Bur Oaks, located in Chesterfield. This magnificent enclave features McKelvey’s Designer Series Plus Collection, starting from the $620s.
Dardenne Prairie & Ellisville
The builder’s newest communities are grabbing the attention of homebuyers, as well. In Dardenne Prairie, Inverness, priced from the $400s and in Ellisville, Clarkson Meadows, from $495,600. Both have displays under construction and Grand Openings coming soon!
Now is definitely the time to move up to McKelvey!
For complete information: mckelveyhomes.com.
Content by McKelvey Homes. Invest in a new to-be-built McKelvey home by the end of this month and get $12,200 in free options!