Build your next home in beautiful Shady Creek by Payne Family Homes and enjoy all the benefits of living in a premier luxury community. Shady Creek offers homeowners an award-winning school district, stunning modern homes and luxurious resort-inspired community amenities.
In addition to the acclaimed Wentzville School District, Shady Creek offers there signature open floor plan homes. This luxurious new home community is located in O’Fallon, Missouri and offers distinctive ranch, 1.5 story, and 2 story homes ranging from 1,600 square feet to nearly 3,400 square feet.
Each remarkably well-constructed Payne Family home comes with an array of features including a 3-car garage, distinctive front exterior elevations, innovation space planning, and available options which allow you to personalize every living space to perfectly suit your design style and your family dynamic.
Payne Family Homes are designed with built-in convenience for today’s modern lifestyles with fewer walls, light-filled living spaces, welcoming gathering spaces, abundant storage, a private owner’s entry, appealing owner’s suites and much more.
And, don’t forget the amenities! Shady Creek is a thriving new home development that is alive with activity and outdoor adventure your whole family will love. Enjoy a community swimming pool featuring a lazy river, fountains, lap lanes and a water sports court. Then dry off to enjoy our walking trails with fitness stations, community lakes, volleyball courts and neighborhood playgrounds.
Build your new home at Shady Creek and take advantage of easy access to nearby shopping, dining and recreation. With Highway N, I-70, and Highways 64/40 just minutes away, Shady Creek offers exceptional convenience, too.
Visit this breathtaking new home community at 462 Haycastle Drive in O’Fallon, MO 63367, and tour the professionally-staged, 3,388 square foot Breckenridge 2-story model home on display. The Breckenridge features 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, formal dining, flex room, den, open kitchen-café-great room, convenient second floor laundry, functional loft space and inviting sleep quarters for the whole family.
Also see the move-in-ready Geneva II. This popular ranch home offers 1,929 square feet of living space, with 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and a 2-car front- entry garage with a 3rd car tandem garage bay, all on an in-grade home site.
The quick-close Geneva II features charming curb appeal with low maintenance brick, vinyl siding, architectural shingles, dormer windows, a fully sodded yard, professional landscaping package and full yard irrigation system. The great room-café-kitchen includes soaring 12’ ceilings, with 9’ ceiling throughout the rest of the main floor. Cozy up to the gas fireplace, and enjoy rich laminate wood plank floors throughout main living areas, and upgraded carpet in the bedrooms and on stairs. The open concept kitchen features functional space planning and modern finishes including quartz counter-tops, large center kitchen island with overhang, breakfast bar, 42” cabinets with crown molding and stainless steel Frigidaire appliances featuring gas range, space saver microwave and dishwasher. Open spindled rail to lower level at dining room. Expanded owner’s suite includes a spacious sitting room and two walk-in closets, private bath, upgraded luxury height cabinets and double wave bowl vanity.
Designer-selected colors, well thought out living spaces with functionality in mind, upgraded brushed nickel light fixtures throughout, ceiling fan at owner’s suite and great room, upgraded baseboards and casings, and smooth 6 panel doors are throughout the house. Jeld Wen Low E windows, R38 ceiling insulation, 50 gallon water heater, Trane HVAC, rough-in bath in lower level and more included.
To learn more about Shady Creek, contact community manager Mike Treacy at 314-807-5499 or email shadycreek@paynefamilyhomes.com.