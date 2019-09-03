Snowbirds, come home to carefree living

Does the thought of frigid temperatures, brown landscapes and backbreaking snow shoveling have you dreaming about heading south for the winter? Payne Family Homes has the answer!
Before you head to the tropics, start building a better way of life here that includes a new construction, detached villa so you can come home to carefree living next spring. Say hello to Villas at Legends Pointe in O’Fallon, MO and say good-bye to lawn care, landscaping, irrigation and snow removal for good!
Snowbird Special for limited time only
Receive three incredible layers of savings on top of remarkable construction quality, distinctive floor plan design and stunning architectural detail.
Up to $15,000 Bonus Options Package – FREE
First, make our house your home all this month and create your own bonus options package worth up to $15,000 in added buying power. Choose to apply your bonus savings to closing costs, a move-in ready appliance package, designer upgrades or exterior enhancements.
$10,000 off the base price of any villa
Then, stretch your budget even further by reducing your base purchase price by a whopping $10,000! Choose any of four 2-3 bedroom, 2-bath, 2-car garage ranch plans ranging in size from 1,408 sq. ft. to 1,735 sq. ft.
10% off unlimited additional options
Personalize your new home to satisfy your every whim with 10 precent off all of your options selections – the savings are unlimited!
And, have you been watching mortgage rate news? Now’s the time to buy!
This offer is valid for a limited number of new contracts only at Legends Pointe in O’Fallon. Aside from tremendous savings, buyers will also enjoy community amenities including common areas, a walking trail, small lake, park with playground and a community garden. Call 314-996-9909 or visit 327 Old Forester Drive, O’Fallon, MO. 63367 to learn more. Restrictions apply. See Community Manager for details.