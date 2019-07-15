Winding through the breathtaking hills of Wildwood, keep your eyes wide open. You’ll find a hidden treasure set back off of Highway 109 near 100 as you enter the heart of downtown Wildwood – Main Street Crossing.
Recent price restructuring makes now the best time ever to start building a better way of life in this charming Payne Family Homes development. So, come take another look!
Main Street Crossing is an active, growing community that is designed and constructed to promote a rich quality of life for its residents —consistent with the title #1 Best Place to Raise a Family in Missouri as recently awarded to Wildwood by Niche.com.
Located just moments from Wildwood Town Center, Main Street Crossing combines the luxury and superior functionality of cutting edge home construction with the walkability and conveniences that come from its ideal urban location.
In contrast, pristine natural surroundings of Babler State Park, the Al Foster trail, Rockwood Reservations and other nearby trails and parks make Wildwood a highly desirable setting for luxurious living.
The wildly popular New Urban and Lifestyle collections of ranch, one-and-a-half, and two-story homes sold exclusively at Main Street Crossing feature unique architecture and loads of charm. Floor plans are designed with built-in luxury, thoughtfully crafted to support today’s modern lifestyle.
When you build a Payne Family Home by July 31st, finish each and every space with star-spangled savings on options and upgrades. Get 10 percent, 20 percent, even 30 percent off the home of your dreams, from an expanded garage to kitchen upgrades, specialty bath configurations to a finished lower level and so much more! With so many ways to personalize your new home, now is the time to make your move.
Come explore Main Street Crossing now and tour two fully-decorated homes on display (each is for sale), two additional luxury homes available for quick close and get to know sought-after floor plans available to-be-built.
Situated in the top-rated Rockwood School District with students attending Eureka High School, this community truly has it all. Make our house your home now in Main Street Crossing. Luxurious. Affordable. Wildwood.
For Additional Information:
Rachael Sellmann, Community Manager
2550 Kilare Lane, Wildwood MO 63040
314-565-8465 • paynefamilyhomes.com