The low-maintenance lifestyle of your dreams!

CF. Vatterott Construction has been building beautiful homes in St. Louis and the surrounding areas for over 100 years. If your current home is getting to be too big or you are looking for a living option that is more low-maintenance, then you should consider a CF. Vatterott luxury villa home. Leave the yardwork and snow shoveling to us while you sit back, relax and enjoy the luxury lifestyle of which you have always dreamed.
Our newest villa community is finally ready for you! We have partnered with Mirowitz Real Estate Investments to bring to you The Enclave at Strawberry Ridge – featuring 12 spectacular ranch-style villas that are nestled amongst beautiful landscaping, backing to woods and communal grounds. Two of our most popular floor plans are being offered, the Birch and the Hickory, each having unique features that will enhance your lifestyle and accommodate your needs.
The Strawberry Ridge neighborhood has so much to offer. The community swimming pool is perfect to relax or get a little bit of exercise. Host your next family bar-b-que gathering at the neighborhood club house that is available for residents. Enjoy the gorgeous 5-acre lake that is stocked with fish or take a walk on one of the walking paths within the neighborhood. The intimate community is sure to please.
Alongside the community amenities, The Enclave at Strawberry Ridge has everything you need within its premier spot in the city of Arnold, MO. It is perfectly and conveniently located within minutes of Arnold Commons – a shopping center full of dining and retail!
With only 12 villas, The Enclave at Strawberry Ridge is luxurious living that will sell out fast. Please call Patsy Duffy at our community sales office at 314-282-9090 or stop in and see the beautiful neighborhood for yourself.
DISPLAY MODEL LOCATION:
2916 STRAWBERRY RIDGE DRIVE, ARNOLD, MO, 63010
DISPLAY IS OPEN:
SUN. AND MON. FROM 11 AM - 5 PM AND TUES. - SAT. FROM 10 AM - 5 PM
