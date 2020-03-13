This “Spring Cleaning” can save you thousands!

Anticipating the needs of its customers is one of the things that McKelvey Homes does best. Throughout the winter months, the renowned homebuilder developed a generous supply of designer market homes that would be ready for spring buyers hoping to move quickly. And now, in preparation for the height of the homebuilding season, McKelvey is “clearing the decks,” offering these quick, move-in homes at phenomenal, limited-time savings!
Quality-crafted to McKelvey’s exacting specifications, all are top-selling Designer Series plans with 3-car garages, a host of value-enhancing standards and various premium upgrades.
In desirable Sunset Hills
Racing to closeout with just one home remaining, Schuessler Valley Estates is superbly located on Schuessler Rd just north of Tesson Ferry. The spectacular, 1.5-story “Turnberry” is now under construction and listed at $868,823. A savings of $10,000 has been applied to the final market home in this sought-after neighborhood. This home is projected for completion in late summer.
In downtown St. Charles
Adjacent to Blanchette Park and mere blocks from the city’s historic riverfront, The Villages of Provence is racing to closeout with just one home remaining! The 4-bedroom Provence display is now for sale, reduced by an incredible $44,713 to $549,294.
On West Clay, The Villages at Sandfort Farm has been wildly successful since grand opening last January. Sales are already underway in Phase 2 of McKelvey’s village, with two market homes offering savings of $7,000-$8,000. A 3-bedroom “Tuscany II” ranch for $472,880 and a “LaSalle” ranch for $548,946 will be ready for move-in shortly.
In dynamic O’Fallon
Named three times by Money Magazine as one of the “Best 100 Places to Live,” O’Fallon boasts two outstanding McKelvey communities. Instantly accessible to the Page Extension, just west of Highway K, McKelvey’s enclave in The Villages at Montrachet has just two homes remaining!
One move-in-ready market home is available in this lushly wooded development – a luxury-packed Muirfield, priced at $542,794 – a whopping savings of $32,426! The other is a Provence, reduced by $8,000 to $578,522, which will be ready early this summer.
McKelvey’s Muirfield Manor, is nearing closeout on Feise Road between Bryan Road and Highway K.
Shoppers will find three market homes in this exceptional location, with savings between $6,000-$8,000. The near move-in-ready Hemmingway is sale-priced at $454,008; scheduled for delivery later this spring is a 4-bedroom “Provence,” $535,304 and a 3-bedroom “Tuscany II”, scheduled for summer completion, $423,519.
In Lake Saint Louis
Homebuyers have flocked to Wyndemere Estates since the first of the year, confirming the appeal of this scenic neighborhood off Highway N, two miles from I-64/40. Two completed market homes are move-in ready! The “Sterling” Display is now listed for $560,000 with savings of $40,083. Also ready, a 3-bedroom “Tuscany II” ranch, reduced by $33,660 to $420,000.
On a custom site in Ellisville, an exquisitely appointed Muirfield is completed and sale-priced at $631,000, with savings of $29,615. In Olivette, a luxurious Lucerne is nearing completion and is reduced by $10,000 to $1,169,838. For complete descriptions of these prime locations and market homes, visit mckelveyhomes.com.