As development continues to push the metro region’s boundaries in all directions, close-in properties available for new-home construction have become increasingly rare. In highly desirable locations, tear-downs and infill lots are hard to find, and the market for these sites is highly competitive.
While shoppers certainly have the option of purchasing an existing home, a considerable amount of renovation is often required to bring the structure up to today’s standards and incorporate the latest amenities. So, opting to build from the ground up tends to be more satisfying – and frequently less expensive – for the homeowner.
Another advantage of purchasing a lot from a reputable builder, the site has already been evaluated as suitable for new-home construction, minimizing any unpleasant surprises.
Having built new homes and neighborhoods throughout the region for 120 years, McKelvey Homes is well attuned to customers hoping for new construction in specific locations. As a result, the firm is continually searching for prime properties in St. Louis and St. Charles Counties.
According to company president Jim Brennan, demand for offsite properties has become so great that Jeff Lewis, a 15-year veteran of the local industry, has recently been added to the McKelvey Homes team. As Director of Offsite Operations, Lewis is responsible for locating available sites and vacant acreage, then overseeing construction of the homes to be built.
Once a homesite has been selected, buyers can work with McKelvey to design a custom home, creating a plan that adapts to their unique lifestyle. For customers in need of prompt occupancy, the builder also designates certain sites for market homes – already under construction, quality-crafted, and including the most requested premium features.
Currently featured are several offsite locations that illustrate the comprehensive variety available to McKelvey buyers, with completed home prices estimated to range from $518,000 to more than $1.4 million. In Ellisville, for example, a prime lot close to the Clayton/Clarkson Road intersection is ideal for a luxury home. A full-acre homesite in prestigious Frontenac is the perfect setting for a lavish custom residence and, in Olivette, another custom site has just been added to the selection.
Market home shoppers will find a top-selling 1.5-story, offered in the mid-$600s, already under construction between New and Old Ballwin Roads, close to the countless facilities of Manchester Road. And just blocks from Old Warson Country Club in Rock Hill, a charming 1.5-story is now at the drywall stage, priced at $580,512 and reduced by $12,500 in conjunction with a special company promotion.
For more details on these and other exciting offsite opportunities, visit mckelveyhomes.com.