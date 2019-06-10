Get premier-quality new home construction now at savings that can’t be beat! This is your opportunity to personalize your new Payne Family home with unlimited options and upgraded finishes for every room – all at savings of 25% off. Come build your dream home and get everything you wish for!
The possibilities are virtually endless. What will you choose?
- Expand and Organize the Garage
- Create Great Outdoor Living Spaces
- Spice Up the Kitchen
- Finish the Lower Level
- Customize Your Closets and Pantries
- Cozy up to a Beautiful Fireplace
Visit a Payne Family Homes community in St. Charles, St. Louis, or Jefferson County to choose your perfect home site and ideal floor plan. Choose a carefree lifestyle with lawn, landscape, irrigation and snow removal services included. Opt for resort-style amenities featuring a community pool, walking trails, fitness stations and more. Or enjoy the tranquility of a hidden neighborhood with its own small lake. Our communities are as unique as your perfect home.
When you commit to new construction now, you will move into your new home in 2019. Plus, you will start building a better way of life that includes:
- Spacious floor plans designed around the way you live
- Modern finishes for every room
- Remarkable construction quality that will last for generations
- Enhanced energy efficiency
- Home warranties from foundation to truss
- More time to live; less time spent on home maintenance and repairs
Choose exactly what you want included in your new home and save 25% off all options and finishes for a limited time only! No limit. Some exclusions apply. See community manager for details. Offer valid through June 30, 2019.