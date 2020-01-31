Welcome to your new McKelvey home

It’s February, still wintry but a sure sign that spring is on the way. For sweethearts, this month means Valentine’s Day – satin hearts filled with chocolates, bouquets of red roses and intimate candlelit dinners. But, Valentine’s Day isn’t the only reason to celebrate this month. Through February 29th, McKelvey Homes has incredible savings on a fabulous selection of Designer market homes that will make this the most heart-warming February for anyone in the market for a new home!
Ready for immediate or prompt possession in preferred neighborhoods throughout the metro region, these luxury-packed homes have been specially priced with savings up to $75,482!
There’s more
In cooperation with the St. Louis Union Homebuilding Partnership, buyers of McKelvey’s to-be-built and market homes will get $2,000-$10,000 in cash for use at closing. But the supply of Union funds is limited and available on a first-come, first-serve basis, so there’s no time to waste.
And that’s not all
For customers preferring to design their new homes, the respected builder will match the applicable Union amount with up to $10,000 worth of free options on to-be-built homes purchased during February!
Welcome home to O’Fallon
This valuable promotion is in effect at two closeout McKelvey neighborhoods in O’Fallon. With its magnificent woods, shimmering lake and creek, The Villages at Montrachet is a scenic 51.3-acre development, instantly accessible to the Highway 364/Page Extension.
In this picturesque setting, McKelvey is showcasing two final opportunity market homes that illustrate the phenomenal savings February homebuyers can achieve. Move-in-ready, the “Muirfield” is an elegant 1.5-story, specially priced at $552,794 – a whopping savings of $50,489, – and the well-designed 1.5-story “Provence”, priced at $577,058 with savings of $8,000 – both are eligible for another $8,000 in Union cash at closing!
Superbly located off Feise Road in O’Fallon, all of McKelvey’s Designer market homes have sold recently at Muirfield Manor. But construction was started immediately for two more, and both are included the February promotion. Scheduled for completion later this spring, the Ranch “Hemingway” is offered for $457,392 and the 1.5-story “Provence” for $535,304. with savings of $6,000-$7,000 and an additional $6,000-$7,000 in Union cash.
Looking for a display home? The stunning 1.5-story “Muirfield,” display is now for sale and sale-priced at $658,102, with savings of $32,978. Buy this spectacular home by February 28, and McKelvey will reserve $9,000 in Union dollars for application at closing.
More great locations
Wyndemere Estates
In Lake Saint Louis and ready now – a Ranch “Tuscany II”, $449,919. Save $19,300, plus $6,000 at closing. And the “Sterling” Display, a Ranch, $565,000; reduced by $35,083, plus $8,000 at closing.
The Villages of Provence
Final opportunities in downtown St. Charles. The Provence Display, 1.5-story $554,294, with savings up to $39,713, plus $8,000 at closing. One owner-ready ranch the “Sterling” $449,302, another coming soon a “Tuscany II” for $422,720. Both eligible for $6,000 at closing.
Inverness
In Dardenne Prairie, there are two homes just starting. A lavishly appointed “Muirfield” 1.5-story, $589,151 and a spectacular ranch “Sterling”, $533,269. Both with savings of $8,000, plus $8,000 in Union cash.
The Villages at Sandfort Farm
In St. Charles, save $7,000-$12,200 on the three market homes, plus $6,000-$8,000 in Union Cash at closing.
Bur Oaks
In Chesterfield, a beautifully designed 1.5-story “Provence”, $759,110, with savings of $75,482, plus $9,000 in Union Cash.
For detailed descriptions of these outstanding homes – and a complete listing of communities where McKelvey is offering matching dollars in options on to-be-built homes, visit mckelveyhomes.com.