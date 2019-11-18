Most people would agree that living in a new home sounds wonderful. And while some say that building a home is an exciting journey, others say that choosing the floor plan, features and finishes doesn’t sound appealing. Or, they would love to build a new home, but they can’t because they need to move within a quick time frame. That’s why Fischer & Frichtel always has a supply of move-in ready homes and villas ready for sale. Read on to see if a move-in ready home is right for you.
A new home without the wait
When you purchase a newly built home, you are free from all the drawbacks and risks you may be exposed to when buying a pre-owned home — inspections, repairs and unforeseen expenses. Of course, most people aren’t fond of renovation projects or unpleasant surprises. They’d prefer to walk right into a new home and simply enjoy it.
However, building a new home might not be an option for people who need to move quickly or within a specific time frame. Yet since Fischer & Frichtel’s move-in ready homes are brand new, the only thing you’ll need to think about is how to position your sofa in the great room!
Professional home design
One of the most exciting aspects of a new home are the modern design elements. And the features and finishes in a Fischer & Frichtel move-in ready home are thoughtfully selected by our professional designers. F&F’s Home Center Design Consultants create beautiful homes with current, cohesive elements, so you can be certain that the cabinets are beautifully coordinated with the backsplash.
Move-in ready homes are great for people who find it difficult to envision the finished product, because what you see is what you get! You will see exactly how your home is positioned on the home site, what the finishes look like, and everything in-between. Yet just like with a new build, you will enjoy all the latest design features, new technology and energy efficient systems and elements that will save you money from the day you move in!
The warranty is included
While resale homes don’t come with a warranty, Fischer & Frichtel’s move-in ready homes are covered by a 10-year limited warranty! And our warranty program is unique because during the first and second year, the claims are managed by Fischer & Frichtel and/or the contractors who built your home.
Check out Fischer & Frichtel’s current collection of move-in ready homes and villas, some of which are complete, and others which are well under way. The company is known for its legendary construction quality, and has received numerous awards over the years for excellence in design, craftsmanship, and customer service. Recently, it was one of only 10 companies to receive a 2019 TORCH Award from the Better Business Bureau of Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois! Visit FandFHomes.com, or call Kim Kelly at 314-283-6510.