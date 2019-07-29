During the Roman Empire, a villa was defined as a country vacation home for the wealthy. The concept evolved over time, and for a while in the U.S., villas became known as modestly-sized, attached homes, grouped in senior living communities.
Today, villas are available in a range of sizes and price ranges, from sensibly-priced, modestly sized homes to luxurious, high-end estates. Grounds maintenance is included in the homeowners association fee, so villa owners still enjoy the greatest benefit—a carefree lifestyle.
Vista Lifestyle™ Communities
Fischer & Frichtel’s Vista Lifestyle Communities in St. Charles, Wildwood and Eureka feature free-standing villa-style ranch, 1.5-story and 2-story homes ranging from 1,347 to 2,250 sq. ft. These homes include 2-car garages, open living areas, and spacious master suites. They are coordinated in design and uniform in color, so they have a timeless, aesthetic, well-groomed look and feel. And, because lawn care, landscaping maintenance and snow removal are included, owners never have to worry about the condition of their yards—or their neighbor’s!
Vista Lifestyle communities are well-suited to empty nesters, busy professionals, people who travel often, and anyone else who just doesn’t want to cut grass, pull weeds, trim bushes and shovel snow. For even more living space, buyers have the option to finish the lower level, adding a bedroom or two and a full bathroom to accommodate children or guests. Prices start in the low $200s.
Luxury villas
Fischer & Frichtel is building Luxury Villas at Fienup Farms, off Wild Horse Creek Road in Chesterfield. This beautiful, 223-acre community features a 26-acre lake, fishing docks, paddle boat dock, 50+ acres of common ground, walking/jogging trails, pickle ball courts, pavilions, fire pit and community garden.
These new Luxury Villas, which are being nestled in a cul-de-sac on picturesque homesites backing to trees, have modern farmhouse inspired exteriors, and floor plans range from 2,455 – 2,765 sq. ft. Numerous deluxe features include 3-car tandem garages, spacious master suites and private secondary bedroom suites. And, full-service grounds maintenance is included! Prices start in the $700s.
For more information, call Kim Kelly at 314-283-6510. Or, visit FandFhomes.com to see Fischer & Frichtel’s wide variety of homes and communities in St. Charles and St. Louis Counties. Move-In Ready homes are also available, and if there is a special piece of property you like, you can build a home from their portfolio on your land!