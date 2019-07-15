Here’s the scoop on what’s tax deductible when buying a house.
Are closing costs tax deductible? What about mortgage interest? Or property taxes? The answer is, maddeningly, “It depends.”
To decide, you need to know what’s tax deductible when buying or owning a house. Here’s the list of possible deductions:
Closing Costs
The one-time home purchase costs that are tax deductible as closing costs are real estate taxes charged to you when you closed, mortgage interest paid when you settled and some loan origination fees (a.k.a. points) applicable to a mortgage of $750,000 or less.
But you’ll only want to itemize them if all your deductions total more than the standard deduction.
Mortgage Interest
Yearly, you can write off the interest you pay on up to $750,000 of mortgage debt. Most homeowners don’t have mortgages large enough to hit the cap, says Evan Liddiard, CPA, director of federal tax policy for the National Association of REALTORS®. But people who live in pricey places like San Francisco and Manhattan, or homeowners anywhere with hefty mortgages, will likely maximize the mortgage interest deduction.
Home Equity Loan Interest
You can deduct the interest on a home equity loan or a second mortgage. But — and this is a big but — only if you use the proceeds to substantially improve your house, and only if the loan, combined with your first mortgage, doesn’t add up to more than the magic number of $750,000 (or $1 million if the loans were existing as of Dec. 15, 2017).
State and Local Taxes
You can deduct state and local taxes you paid, including property, sales and income taxes, up to $10,000. That’s a low cap for people who live in places where state and local taxes are high, says Liddiard.
Moving Expenses
This deduction is also only for some. You can deduct moving expenses if you’re an active member of the armed forces moving to a new station.
Home Office
This is a deduction you don’t have to itemize. You can take it on top of the standard deduction, but only if you’re self-employed. If you are an employee and your boss lets you telecommute a day or two a week, you can’t write off home office expenses.
Student Loans
Anyone paying a mortgage and a student loan payment will be happy to hear that the interest on your education loan is tax-deductible on top of the standard deduction (no need to itemize). And you can deduct as much as $2,500 in interest per year, depending on your modified adjusted gross income.