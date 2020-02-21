Don’t buy that fixer-upper (unless you know these 4 things)

A fixer-upper isn’t necessarily something to eschew. If the right things are wrong with a house, you could not only turn it into your dream home, but also earn serious equity (wealth building!) in the process.
Here’s how to tell if that fixer-upper is a keeper – or if you should keep walking.
Evaluate the price
If it’s a fixer-upper, it should come at a fixer-upper price. Duh, but that’s a reminder NOT to fall in love too quickly with a home that the listing says “just needs a little TLC.” Do your homework first, and if the price is right, then fall in love.
Wendell De Guzman, a Chicago real estate investor who renovates at least two houses a month, recommends treating the remodel like a business, not a hobby. Determine your budget based on the market value of homes in your neighborhood, because you’re not going to sell for more.
Start evaluating what improvements are needed
Some can be as simple as painting or landscaping, which you can accomplish with sweat equity, De Guzman says.
Which hire-a-pro projects add instant equity?
Fact: While most home improvements add some equity, some are consistently at the top of the heap. Another thing those equity champions have in common: They usually require the help of a pro, but the cost can be instantly worth it.
Based on data gleaned from the “Remodeling Impact Report” (RIR) from the National Association of REALTORS®’, if these three projects are on your fixer-upper’s list of must-haves, then you may have found your dream equity-builder:
- New roof: A new roof may not be the remodeling project of your dreams – until you realize it could actually pay you. You’ll spend about $7,500 to install it (based on a national average determined by contractors responding to the RIR survey), but when you sell, it could recoup 109 percent of that or $8,150, according to REALTORS® surveyed.
- Hardwood floors: It costs about $3,000 on average nationally to refinish hardwood floors. The survey indicates you could recoup 100 percent of that at resale. If you’re looking at a fixer-upper (at the right price) that needs the floors redone, that’s like getting the floors for free!
- Insulation: A fixer-upper offers a great opportunity to replace or add insulation. New insulation costs about $2,100 on average nationally, and can recoup $1,600 at resale – as if saving 10 percent to 50 percent on your energy bill wasn’t compelling enough.
Evaluate your ability to deal with disruption
Whether you’re a DIY Jedi or content to let the pros handle the remodel, if your patience is shorter than your potential home’s to-do list, a fixer-upper may not be a good choice.
Renovating a bathroom alone can take two to three weeks. Add hardwood flooring, a new kitchen and siding, and you’re looking at a whole summer’s worth of rehab.
When considering a fixer-upper, evaluate the limits of your emotional energy as well. Inevitable project pitfalls and delays can be wearing. Only if you have the time, patience and emotional endurance for a fixer-upper will it be a good fit for you. And only you can determine that.
But if you can budget your time and money – and employ the right fixer-upper strategies – you might find yourself with a double reward: A home that’s worth far more than you paid, and the joy of knowing you helped get it there.