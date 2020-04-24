Home insurance and mold: Is mold covered?

Mold strikes fear into the hearts of those who’ve heard horror stories about toxic mold, expensive mold remediation and denied homeowners insurance claims. Yet mold can be found anywhere, including in most homes. It’s usually harmless.
Mold needs moisture to thrive. Problems can arise for homeowners when the presence of persistent moisture goes undetected or unresolved, leading to widespread mold growth. Moisture can result from high indoor humidity, flooding or a leaky roof or dishwasher.
MOLD AND HOMEOWNERS INSURANCE
“Most basic homeowners insurance policies exclude coverage of damage caused by mold, fungi and bacteria,” says Mark Ferguson, property claim specialist with General Casualty Insurance in Sun Prairie, Wis. Yet that doesn’t mean a mold claim will be denied automatically.
In most cases, if mold results from a sudden and accidental covered peril, such as a pipe bursting, the cost of remediation should be covered, says Ferguson. That’s because technically the pipe burst is the reason for the claim, not the mold itself. Claims are more likely to be rejected if mold is caused by neglected home maintenance: long-term exposure to humidity or repeated water leaks and seepage.
It’s hard to put a precise dollar figure on mold damage because most insurers don’t separate mold claims from water-damage claims, says Claire Wilkinson of the Insurance Information Institute. About 22% of all homeowners insurance claims result from “water damage and freezing,” a category that includes mold remediation, according to the III. A 2003 white paper on mold from the III put the cost of the average mold claim between $15,000 and $30,000, at least five times the average non-mold homeowner’s claim at that time.
After a rush of mold claims in the early 2000s, most states adopted limitations on mold coverage. Amounts vary, but a typical homeowners policy might cover between $1,000 and $10,000 in mold remediation and repair, says Celia Santana of Personal Risk Management Solutions in New York. Most policies won’t cover mold related to flood damage. For that, home owners need separate flood insurance, which averages $540 per year through the National Flood Insurance Program.
Damage done by an inch of floodwater:
- Replace carpet, flooring: $2,700
- New baseboard molding: $2,250
- Replace drywall: $1,350
- Cleanup, materials: $1,000
- Bookshelves, lamps: $500
- TOTAL: $7,600
MOISTURE PREVENTION IS THE KEY
The surest way to avoid having a claim denied is keeping mold at bay in the first place. Preventing mold and eliminating mold when it does occur are critical to protecting the value of your home.
To help prevent mold growth in your home, the III suggests taking the following steps:
- Lower indoor humidity with air conditioners, dehumidifiers and exhaust fans
- Inspect hoses and fittings on appliances, sinks and toilets
- Use household cleaners with mold-killing ingredients like bleach
- Opt for paints and primers that contain mold inhibitors
- Clean gutters to avoid overflow and check roof for leaks
- Avoid carpet in wet areas like basements and bathrooms
- Remove and dry carpet, padding and upholstery within 48 hours of flooding
Gwen Moran has written about finance and real estate for over a decade. Her work has been in Entrepreneur, Newsweek, and The Residential Specialist. A Jersey Shore resident, she’s weathered hurricanes, Nor’easters and one earthquake.
This article provided through a partnership between The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and St. Louis REALTORS®. Visit HouseLogic. com for more articles like this. Reprinted from HouseLogic.com with permission of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®. Visit St. Louis REALTORS® at stlrealtors.com
