How long does it take to buy a house?

There are a lot of steps to buying a house, and any of them could drag out the timeline, especially if you’re not prepared. Here’s the home-buying timeline, broken down step-by-step, so you can be in control:
DO YOUR HOMEWORK
1-14 days – Dreaming about owning your own home is one thing; making it happen is another. To get beyond the dream stage, you need to do some critical research to help you figure out what you do and don’t want – along with how much can you afford.
FIND AN AGENT
1-7 days – Finding an agent who suits you is key to the home buying process. They should be your most trusted adviser.
GET PRE-APPROVAL FOR A LOAN
5-8 business days – Getting pre-approved for a loan signals you’re a serious buyer. Most agents recommend you have a pre-approval in hand before you make an offer, and they can offer recommendations for lenders.
SHOP
A few days to a few months – Here’s where things really vary. If you’re set on a particular neighborhood where the inventory is low, it could take longer… or you could discover “the one” on day one. It all depends on what you’re seeking and what’s available.
MAKE AN OFFER, NEGOTIATE AND SIGN A CONTRACT
1-7 days – Work with your agent on price, contingencies and other terms of the deal.
GET FINAL MORTGAGE APPROVAL
A few days to 3 weeks – Getting pre-approved for a mortgage doesn’t automatically mean you get a loan on the home you have under contract. The lender has a few other requirements once the home is chosen, such as an inspection and appraisal. And they’ll want to see even more current copies of your financial documents.
GET A HOME INSPECTION
3-7 days to schedule; 2-3 hours to inspect – As soon as your contract is accepted, contact an inspector to get on their books. The inspection itself will only take two or three hours, but unfortunately, they’re not quite Amazon. They seldom show up the next day.
GET A HOME APPRAISAL
Up to 5 days to schedule; a few hours to do the appraisal; up to 5 business days to get the report to the lender – The appraisal is key to getting a mortgage. If the home fails to appraise for the mortgage amount, you may have to put more down or renegotiate the contract.
GET TITLE INSURANCE
1-3 business days for title check; 2 weeks for insurance policy – Your title company will perform the check, which means they’ll look at deeds and other documents to make sure you will own the home free and clear of any liens or former claims to the property.
GET HOMEOWNERS INSURANCE
Up to 2 weeks – Your insurance company may send someone out to assess the property for potential risks, which can take several days.
ARRANGE FOR CLOSING FUNDS
A few minutes to a few days – Find out from your agent whether you need to bring a cashier’s or certified check or transfer funds digitally. Transfer the funds to the right account, and get your money ready to release.
CONDUCT A FINAL WALK-THROUGH
1 hour, the day of or day before closing – This is your chance to make sure the sellers made any agreed-upon repairs and left the property in as good (or better!) condition than the last time you saw it.
CLOSE ON THE HOUSE
50 days on average; 1-2 hours to actually sign the paperwork – Each step after you’ve got a contract on a home is part of the closing process. And that process – which includes getting the loan, inspection, appraisal, title, insurance, etc. – takes the average home buyer about six weeks.
When it’s time for the main event, bring your photo ID and stretch your hand muscles; you’ve got a lot of signing to do! But getting the keys? Takes hardly any time at all.