Farmhouse style is cozy, rustic, charming and eclectic. While creating the vibe in your own home is easy, according to home decorating experts, it requires some attention to detail.
Designer, Instagram personality, blogger and business owner Liz Marie Galvan, who recently renovated her 1840s farmhouse, is sharing a few key elements to consider:
Natural wood elements
Searching for the perfect table, picture frame or bookshelf? When in doubt, use natural wood.
“Natural wood really evokes that old-time feel. In our home we have wood flooring in every room, but you can also bring in natural wood kitchen cabinets, dressers, trim and so much more.”
To be eco-conscious while nailing the weathered look, consider sourcing locally reclaimed lumber, where possible. You can continue the wood motif by adding shiplap accent walls or even shiplap ceilings to certain rooms.
Replacement windows
“Most people don’t think a lot about windows -- window treatments, yes, but windows...not so much,” points out Galvan. “But windows themselves can be a game-changer. One of the key parts of our renovation was all-new windows with a historically accurate grille pattern, which totally changed the look and feel of the house.”
This upgrade not only complemented the historical period of the home’s structure to define the look, it also eliminated the draft she was experiencing from the old windows that came with the home -- a good reminder that old-school charm does not need to be accompanied by old-school discomfort.
While Galvan did hers in white with colonial grilles, other colors, such as black, would also go great in a farmhouse-style home. Keep in mind, there are many elements to consider, and you’ll want the flexibility to customize. This is why Galvan turned to Renewal by Andersen, the full-service custom replacement window division of Andersen. Offering a start-to-finish process, one can select among 49 color combinations, numerous hardware choices and a wide variety of grille patterns and frames -- including a custom-designed option. For customization inspiration, visit renewalbyandersen.com/style.
As for trim, Galvan says you can get instant farmhouse vibes and make a new build look old by using thick, chunky window, door and floorboard trim throughout the entire home.
Extra touches
Decorate with items you’d actually find on a farm as much as possible. Galvan used rustic farmhouse fabrics like grainsack, tobacco baskets, chicken nesters, farmhouse signs, barn wood and more. And about 80 percent of her home’s furniture is antique or vintage, she says. Antiquing is not only fun, but when you find that perfect treasure, there may be a touch of triumph involved. However, if the treasure hunt starts to feel more like a search for a needle in a haystack, consider going the “faux antique” route. Many stores sell convincing reproductions.