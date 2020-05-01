How to disinfect your home in the time of coronavirus

There’s every day clean, guest clean and then there’s COVID-19 clean.
To get down the absolute nitty gritty on how to disinfect your home, you’ll want your big guns: bleach, rubbing alcohol and hot water.
The best disinfectants
For your high-touch surfaces, the Centers for Disease Control recommends a bleach solution diluted with water or a 70% alcohol solution.
Follow this bleach recipe: 5 tablespoons (1/3 cup) bleach per gallon of water, or 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of water.
Make sure to properly ventilate when disinfecting with bleach.
TIP: Don’t mix bleach with anything other than water; otherwise, it could set off a dangerous chemical reaction. For instance, bleach + alcohol is a deadly combo.
How to disinfect your home if you don’t have bleach? Regular old rubbing alcohol (isopropyl alcohol or ethyl alcohol) works, so long as it’s at least 70% alcohol according to the CDC.
Surfaces that need your attention
With your preferred disinfectant, wipe down high-touch surfaces like doorknobs, light switches, tables, remotes, banisters, toilets, sinks and faucets daily or more often, if someone in your home is sick.
Contact time is another key aspect of surface sanitizing. “Disinfection isn’t instantaneous,” says Hartman. [For a bleach solution], you want to leave it on the surface for 10 minutes before wiping it off.”
Not all floors can handle bleach
For your nonporous floors, like those in the bathroom, the CDC recommends mopping with
the bleach solution.
Avoid bleach on hardwood and other porous floors because of staining. Instead, use a disinfecting wet mop cloth without bleach.
Cleaning isn’t disinfecting
From the you-might-be-surprised files: Disinfecting with bleach isn’t actually cleaning. If you also need to clean your countertops of dirt and grime, do that first with soap and water. Then use the bleach solution or rubbing alcohol to combat the virus.
Killing microbes on clothes
Most washing machines today do a bang-up job on dirty clothes with cold water, which is best for energy savings. But, and especially if you have a sick person in your house, the hot-water setting followed by a high-heat dry for about a ½ hour to 45 minutes is best for virus eradication.
Don’t forget about your laundry hamper. Wipe it down like you would other surfaces. You can also use a reusable liner bag, which you can launder with the clothes.
What if I’m selling my house and inviting more germs in?
How to disinfect your home when it’s for sale? Virtual showings and tours are the ideal, and your agent can set those up.
However, if there’s a need to have someone come in, talk to your agent who will work with you to establish a hygienic protocol, including requiring visitors to wash hands with soap and water or use hand sanitizer when they arrive, and to remove shoes or wear booties before entering.
Finally, when you work with disinfectants, practice some self-care. “Alcohol and bleach can be very aggressive on your skin, so wearing rubber gloves can help protect your hands,” Hartman says.
Christina Hoffmann has been a strategist and editor in the shelter and real estate fields for 12+ years – most recently as content manager for HouseLogic. Her 100-year-old four-square home is always teaching her new things.
This article provided through a partnership between the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and St. Louis REALTORS®. Visit HouseLogic.com for more articles like this. Reprinted from HouseLogic.com with permission of the NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF REALTORS®. Visit St. Louis REALTORS® at stlrealtors.com
