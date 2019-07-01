MOODY HUES
“’Moody’ might not be what you want to hear when it comes to weather forecasts and the stock market, but when it comes to picking a paint color, the moodier the better!” proclaimed Better Homes & Gardens when it surveyed paint manufacturers’ 2019 color forecasts. “Rich, dark, and complex colors like chestnut brown, deep burgundy and charcoal blue are considered moody because of their velvety appearance and complex undertones, which provide layers of rich depth that we don’t always see with traditional colors.”
Indeed these darker shades are all over design magazines and social media. This trend, however, is not a beginner-level endeavor. There is some nuance to getting it right.
WINNING COMBINATIONS
A popular way to use darker paint tones is to combine them in ways that create an entirely new vibe in a room. Deep emerald green paired with deep mahogany furniture can create a forest feeling. Real Simple magazine featured a living room that blended multiple shades of black paired with plush furniture and rugs, as well as a jewel-toned room with sapphire walls and gold-trimmed accents. Bold paint makes for bold rooms, so be ready to make a statement.
THE CHALLENGES
Dark paint colors are not without their challenges. A dark room can feel smaller, and dark paint can be unforgiving, showing every stroke of the paintbrush or roller. Country Living offers the following tips to pull off this trend with ease:
- Start with small rooms to try out darker colors.
- If you’re concerned about a room seeming too small because of dark paint, use lighter furnishings and accents to balance it out.
- Paint the trim the same color as the walls, giving the appearance of added height. Add a mirror for the appearance of more depth.
If you’re on the fence about committing to a dark color, HGTV recommends a large-scale trial. “Paint big sheets of cardboard and prop them up in the room in question. This gives you a better idea of what it’s going to look like.”