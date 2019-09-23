Experience the serene beauty of a Midwestern fall as you tour distinctive properties at Innsbrook, a recreational lake community just 45 minutes west of St. Louis. The public is invited to attend Innsbrook’s annual Fall Home Tour on Saturday, October 5. The tours of stunning lakeside getaways and tucked-away A-frame retreats set amid the autumn colors begin at noon and end at 4:00 p.m.
Innsbrook is known for its recreational and residential properties, including its signature rustic and refined A-frame chalets, most of which are located on the shores of the community’s 100+ scenic lakes, as well as its luxury getaway homes with breathtaking lake or woodland views. Visitors will be inspired by each property’s layout and décor, which range from rustic and woodsy to contemporary and clean.
The self-guided Home Tour features several styles of getaways, from mid-range price points to high-end properties, including:
2246 Alpine Ridge Drive
This 4,350 square foot, open-design custom lake home is perfect for entertaining guests both outdoors and in, with multi-tiered decks and unobstructed panoramic views of Lake Alpine, finished lower-level walk-out, spacious rec room with wet bar, and patio overlooking the private lakeside dock and landing. The interior of the 5-bedroom, 3.5-bath home truly wows, greeting visitors with a breathtaking cedar-lined, vaulted wood beamed ceilings, stone accent columns, hand-finished Australian Cypress floors and floor-to-ceiling windows welcoming streaming natural light. The spacious open kitchen provides plenty of counter space, storage and a breakfast area, the perfect spot for your morning coffee.
1726 Sonnenalp View Drive
This one-of-a-kind chalet has all the bells and whistles, greeting visitors with a magnificent two-story wall of windows offering an abundance of natural light and scenic lake views. From the distressed hardwood floors, cedar walls and ceiling, and two-story stone fireplace, this chalet feels incredibly rustic with a touch of modern design and luxurious finishes. The original owner was an architect and designed this property to be truly unique and maximize the utility of the floorplan. Space is no issue in this chalet, offering 1,954 finished square feet, 3 large bedrooms, an oversized loft and a spacious deck. Enjoy an easy walk down to the water, just steps from the deck with very little slope.
2219 North Konstanz Drive
This immaculate, custom-designed home on Lake Konstanz is truly turnkey for property owners seeking a spectacular setting for entertaining that requires little prep. The spacious sun room overlooks the expanded, maintenance-free deck with retractable awning, and the private lakeside dock is only steps away on this level lot. The sprawling 4,230 square foot open-flowing floorplan features rows of floor-to-ceiling windows, porcelain floors, a great room with built-in shelving and gas fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, a spacious master bedroom suite overlooking the lake and a finished lower level walkout with Jacuzzi tub, an exercise room, a spacious living room with gas fireplace and a pool table. This amazing home is offered fully furnished including the hot tub, pontoon boat and golf cart stored in the three-car garage.
2400 Kitzbuhl Bend Drive
This gorgeous Alpenwald-model chalet with an amazing two-story wall of windows showcases the stunning views of the 19-acre Lake Kitzbuhl. The getaway home’s spectacular great room features a fabulous wood-burning, ceiling-height stone fireplace and plenty of room to entertain. Recent upgrades to the 1,650 square foot home include an enlarged kitchen, complete with a breakfast bar and travertine tile floors, beautiful cedar tongue-and-grove walls and ceilings, a spacious loft with room for a potential third bedroom and a main floor master bedroom suite with access to the deck overlooking the water. A charming stone walkway leads down to the home’s private dock at the water’s edge along the wooded shoreline, while the beach is just a few lots away.
Pre-registration for the Home Tour is recommended, but not required. Check-in at our main gate and follow the signs to pick up your tour map at Innsbrook’s Charrette Creek Commons amenity complex, which includes a zero-entry pool, lazy river, and fitness center. You can choose which properties you’d like to see and drive along the route!
Enjoy a glass of seasonal beer from 4 Hands Brewing Co., along with brats, hotdogs and live music before heading out to explore the community. Hit some drives from the 18-hole public golf course into the lake with biodegradable golf balls, and then join us at the Clubhouse Bar & Grille for Home Tour Happy Hour from 2-5 p.m. and stay for a delicious dinner!
For more information or to pre-register, go to innsbrook-resort.com/fall.
If you cannot make the Home Tour, Innsbrook’s beautiful properties are available to view each weekend, no appointment is necessary. To speak with an Innsbrook expert agent today about finding the perfect lakehouse getaway (without going too far), check out innsbrooklife.com, call 636.928.3366 x9199 or email properties@innsbrook-resort.com.