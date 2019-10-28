House hunters willing to make a quick move and settle in to their new home before the holidays are in the unique position to take advantage of the greatest overall real estate value in the market today.
Payne Family Homes is offering unheard of low prices on move-in ready homes. In addition to year-end closeout pricing on new home construction, Payne Family Homes is renowned for building an exceptional quality product and delivering a superior buyer experience. This powerful combination adds up to real value and real benefit for homeowners.
Modern space planning – Every little thing matters when designing the home of your dreams. So, Payne Family Homes are designed to support the way you live with fewer walls, larger gathering spaces, more open floor plans, copious amounts of storage, and built-in conveniences.
Designer selected fixtures & finishes – Every quick close home constructed by Payne Family Homes is finished with the most popular color selections, attractive plumbing and lighting fixtures, and finishes today’s discerning consumers demand in their new home.
Greater energy efficiency – Superior insulation, energy-efficient windows and doors, Energy Star-rated appliances and adherence to today’s stringent building codes mean new home construction uses less energy to keep comfortable and to power your high-tech lifestyle.
Low maintenance living – The honey-do list in a newly constructed home is pleasantly short so you spend more time enjoying your home than working on it. Plus, select communities offer a carefree lifestyle with homeowner associated-provided lawn, landscape, irrigation and snow removal services.
Quality assured – Very few builders service their own warranty, but Payne Family Homes would never leave the follow-up care of its buyers in the hands of a third party. When you buy a Payne Family Home, you’re part of the clan and we stick with our buyers after move-in to service any issues. Plus, your home is covered from truss to foundation by manufacturer and trade partner warranties on top of your Builder Warranty.
Generous price reductions – New construction homes in builder inventory compete with existing homes for sale in the local market. Quick close homes are priced accordingly, so be sure to include new construction on your Open House tour schedule this weekend.
Realtors always welcome – Bring your realtor or come alone. Either way, you’ll get an incredible value on your new home when you explore Payne Family Homes.
The award-winning St. Louis home builder and its new home communities across St. Charles, St. Louis and Jefferson Counties are stocked with inventory homes available for immediate occupancy. See Homes Ready Now at paynefamilyhomes.com, chat with an Online Consultant, call or text 314-477-1218 for additional information. Act now as all quick close homes are offered first come, first served.