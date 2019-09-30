Sooner or later, all great parties must come to an end, and McKelvey Homes’ 121st birthday celebration is no exception. Only days remain to join the gala event, hosted by Missouri’s oldest and most enduring homebuilder.
Here’s what all the excitement is about… Through September 30, McKelvey Homes is offering $12,100 worth of free optional features to the purchasers of to-be-built homes in any of its communities throughout the metro region. Best of all, customers can select the “birthday gift” that best suits their lifestyle, enhancing their new homes with a fabulous array of deluxe options – inside or out.
Choose your favorite neighborhood
Already loaded with today’s most wanted features, McKelvey’s Designer Series homes are available in prime locations throughout the metro region. Only blocks from St. Charles City’s historic downtown area and riverfront, The Villages of Provence is bustling with activity. Final opportunities remain in the third and final phase of McKelvey’s village, The Manors, which features the development’s largest homesites and 10 stunning plans. Starting in the $330s, these expansive homes all include a 3-car garage.
The Villages at Sandfort Farm is a truly unique living environment, this historic master-planned development grand-opened in January just north of I-70 in St. Charles. McKelvey’s first phase is selling at record pace with homes starting from $360,600, and Phase 2 is now open!
On Feise Road in O’Fallon, Muirfield Manor is a private enclave of just 33 homesites, clustered around a main boulevard and two cul-de-sacs. Pricing starts from the $320s, and buyers who act quickly can take advantage of another limited-time offer of up to $5,000 in closing costs on completed market homes. Two elegant market homes are completed and move-in-ready in this scenic neighborhood.
A nature-packed wonderland just west of Highway K in O’Fallon, The Villages at Montrachet is instantly accessible to the Highway 364/Page Extension. McKelvey’s second village, The Reserve, is almost sold-out. Flanked by trees and the community lake, this cul-de-sac haven showcases Designer homes from the mid $300s.
New homes are under construction everywhere you look in Wyndemere Estates, the builder’s hot-selling neighborhood off Highway N in Lake Saint Louis. Ten plans starting from the $320s are available in this great location, which has direct access to I-64/40, and public education is provided by the highly-rated Wentzville School District.
In St. Louis County…
Private and prestigious, Bur Oaks is the builder’s newest offering in Chesterfield. More than a third of McKelvey’s homesites have sold since the display opened in March, representing a select Designer Series portfolio, based from the mid-$620s. Available for immediate possession is a lavish 1.5-story “Provence” ($799,290).
The display has sold and just three sites remain in Schuessler Valley Estates a lushly wooded enclave off Schuessler Road in the Sunset Hills area. Starting in the mid-$600s, the hand-picked design collection features spectacular ranch and 1.5-story plans with courtyard-style, side-entry 3-car garages. Also available is a 1.5-story “Turnberry” market home ($869,811).
In addition, the “Build Anywhere with McKelvey” program offers one-of-a-kind sites for new-home construction in various locations throughout region, including Frontenac, Ellisville, and Ballwin.
Coming soon…
Site development has begun for Inverness, a fabulous new master-planned community, located at Bryan and Feise roads in Dardenne Prairie. Pre-sales are expected to begin in late fall, and prospects can register for advance information on the company website.
Coming soon in Ellisville, Clarkson Meadows. This beautiful new community, located off of Clarkson Road near Manchester, will feature thirteen homesites showcasing the Designer Series plans, starting in the $500s. Pre-Sales are expected to start in October.
But the party’s almost over, so don’t miss out! For complete details, visit mckelveyhomes.com.