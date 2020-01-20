8 lesser-known fees that factor into the true cost of home buying

Application fees, appraisal, inspection—a lot of little costs start to add up. Here’s how to be prepared.
Home inspection
REALTOR® TIP
Your inspector isn’t required to be an expert in everything. If you suspect termites, asbestos and foundational issues, for instance, you’ll need to hire a specialist.
A home inspection helps protect you from purchasing a home that could be a lemon. So you don’t want to forgo it. Inspectors will look for signs of structural issues, mold and leaks; assess the condition of the roof, gutters, water heater, heating and cooling system; and more. Inspections cost between $300 and $500, and whether or not you end up purchasing the property, you still need to pay this fee.
Appraisal fee
REALTOR® TIP
If you’re selling, review the appraisal thoroughly for any oddball numbers or descriptions that could affect the value of your home.
This appraisal report goes to your lender to assure it that the property is worth what you’re paying for it. This report worked in our favor a couple of years ago when our home came back appraised for $10,000 less than our bid; the sellers had to reduce their asking price in order to move forward. An appraisal can take about 2 hours and costs between $200 and $425.
Application fees
Before ever approving you for a loan, the lender is going to run your credit report and charge you an application fee, often lumping the credit report fee in with the application fee. This can run $75 to $300. Be sure to ask for a breakdown of the application fees to understand all costs.
Title services
These fees cover a title search of the public records for the property you’re buying, notary fees for the person witnessing your signature on documents, government filing fees and more. These can cost between $150 and $400, and it’s important to get a line item for each cost.
Lender’s origination fees
Your lender will charge you this upfront free for making the mortgage loan. This includes processing the loan application, underwriting the loan (researching whether to approve you) and funding the loan. These fees are quoted as a percentage of the total loan you’re taking out and generally range between 0.5% to 1.5%.
Survey costs
This report ($150 to $400) confirms the property’s boundaries, outlining its major features and dimensions.
Private mortgage Insurance (PMI)
MONEY TIP
Your lender must cancel PMI once you reach 78% of your loan-to-value ratio or you have 22% equity. But you can petition to cancel early when your LTV hits 80%.
When you put down less than 20% on your new home, the lender requires that you purchase PMI, which is a policy that protects the lender from losing money if you end up in foreclosure. So PMI is a policy that you have to buy to protect the lender from you. PMI rates can vary from 0.3% to 1.5% of your original loan amount annually.
Tax service fee
This is the cost (about $50) to ensure that all property tax payments are up to date and that the payments you make are appropriately credited to the right home.
Always ask questions when it comes to understanding the fees you’re paying. If possible, print out documents and go through them with a highlighter to indicate any areas you have concerns about. Discuss them with your lender or real estate agent and determine if you can negotiate any of them down.
Don’t be afraid to price shop to ensure you’re getting the best value. Just because you’re spending hundreds of thousands on a home doesn’t mean you should be comfortable throwing thousands of dollars at fees.