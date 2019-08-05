Friday, May 24, 2019 was another landmark day for St. Louis REALTORS® in recognizing the journey of civil rights and what role the American Dream of homeownership plays in fair housing for all. On this day, the Shelley House was recognized, as the first designation in the state of Missouri, into the African American Civil Rights Network; an honor bestowed by the Secretary of the Interior.
Led by Congressman Wm. Lacy Clay, in partnership with the U.S. Department of the Interior, and St. Louis City Branch NAACP, Bob Bax, President of St. Louis REALTORS®, spoke on behalf of the importance of the Shelley House in the unfolding story of fair housing and our commitment to preserve the house so future generations can benefit from the lessons this landmark offers.
St. Louis REALTORS®, known in the 1940’s as the St. Louis Real Estate Exchange, stood on the improper side of civil rights. In those days, it was thought that protecting private property rights meant excluding certain races from white neighborhoods, or property values would decline.
Forming the Community Engagement Committee, as well as renaming the St. Louis REALTORS® Foundation, has allowed St. Louis REALTORS® to show our commitment to the new paradigm: that every neighborhood in St. Louis be embraced by the REALTOR® community. Over the last few years, St. Louis REALTORS® has invested over $100,000 in the Ville and Greater Ville neighborhoods. This is only a start on the journey in the next 50 years of Fair Housing.
Several initiatives unfolding this year include: identifying old racially-restrictive covenants and seeking a way to erase them, commissioning an artist to commemorate the Shelley House, continuing work on the preservation of the Shelley House and telling the stories of African American Communities like the Ville neighbors. Working in collaboration with Northside Community Housing, Inc., InvestSTL, Community Builders Network, 4theVille, St. Louis Police Academy Cadets, Corte Brillante Presbyterian Church, Rebuilding Together St. Louis and other key community leaders, St. Louis REALTORS® has harmonized a joyous tune for building stronger neighbors. St. Louis has been and always will be, a destination for new beginnings.
This article provided through a partnership between The St. Louis Post-Dispatch and St. Louis REALTORS®. Article written by 2017 Past President Barry Upchurch.