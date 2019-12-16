It’s almost hard to believe that what is now a proud and strong 8,000-member institution started a little over 140 years with only 25 REALTORS®.
But that’s exactly what happened in 1877 when the St. Louis Real Estate Exchange was founded with the mission to “advance the interests of the City of St. Louis and its people by promoting public improvements and to maintain structure for the sale, purchase, renting and leasing of real estate.” As the 20th century commenced, the St. Louis Real Estate Exchange was shepherding the charge of the appreciation for the American Dream and their ambitious goals would eventually land them in both the state and national level.
By the time of the World’s Fair in 1904, nearly 100 delegates from all across the country arrived in St. Louis and decided to organize together, leading to the formation of the National Association of Real Estate Exchanges, now known as the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), in 1908.
Today, St. Louis REALTORS®, formerly known as the St. Louis Association of REALTORS®, remains one of the largest real-estate associations in the United States, the fifth oldest still in existence. St. Louis REALTORS® goals still reflect the visions of our past leadership and continuously strive to strengthen the importance of both togetherness and unity throughout the real estate industry. It was the vision and hope nearly 140 years ago that continue to lay the groundwork that helps all within the city of St. Louis to enjoy the American Dream of homeownership.
