This has been a monumental year for McKelvey Homes. Founded in 1898, the legendary firm is observing its 121st anniversary as Missouri’s oldest and most enduring homebuilder – a record of success few companies of any type have achieved. This month, McKelvey is inviting customers to share in a birthday celebration! During September, purchasers of a to-be-built home at Bur Oaks and any of McKelvey’s outstanding neighborhoods will receive $12,100 in Free options!
LOVE THE WAY YOU LIVE!
A dynamic setting with panoramic views to the west, Bur Oaks is a richly wooded enclave of 21 oversized McKelvey homesites (35 homesites in all), backing up to open space, common ground, walking trails and many lined with mature trees, creating a scenic backdrop for the builder’s expansive ranch, 1.5-story, and 2-stoy plans.
Beyond Bur Oaks’ natural beauty and outstanding location, the Designer Series portfolio epitomizes McKelvey Homes’ century-plus reputation for superior design and craftsmanship. Offered from the $600s, these fine residences are lavished with high-end amenities. Among the price-included features are side-entry 3-car garages; sophisticated brick-and-stone elevations with four sides of masonry; and James Hardie siding.
Innovative 3- and 4-bedroom floorplans provide 2,600 to over 4000 feet of free-flowing living space, enhanced with extensive hardwood flooring and premium finishes. The deluxe island kitchens are appointed with designer cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Furnished with spa-like baths and vast walk-in closets, the spacious owner’s retreats are the ultimate in privacy and relaxation.
Encompassing more than 4,000 square feet, the display showcases an inviting sitting area adjoining the main-floor master suite; a gourmet kitchen; stone-front fireplace flanked by custom bookshelves in the hearth room; and a step-up bonus room, three spacious bedrooms and a Jack-and-Jill bath and third full bath on the upper level.
THE BEST OF EVERYTHING
A haven from the hectic pace of daily living where you can entertain the kids at the on-site park, take a stroll along
the walking paths, or watch for eagles at the trail lookout, Bur Oaks still provides owners with instant access to every day-to-day convenience just miles from Highway 40-64, outdoor recreation at the Chesterfield Valley Athletic Complex and shopping and dining in Chesterfield Valley. Families with school-aged children benefit from the acclaimed Rockwood school district.
SPARK YOUR IMAGINATION
With so much already included, imagine how you could further glamorize your magnificent new home with $12,100 in free options if purchased by September 30th! Can’t wait to live in Bur Oaks? McKelvey has a spectacular 1.5-story “Provence” ready for immediate move-in and sale-priced at $799,290 which includes $19,500 in Savings!
For more details on this fabulous new community, visit mckelveyhomes.com, or call 314-691-6500.